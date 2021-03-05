Ray Perryman: Winter storm costs likely to exceed hurricanes Ike, Harvey

The recent extreme winter weather is unprecedented in Texas. Records were shattered and the cold lingered for a spell. Most people had to deal with power outages, sometimes for days in freezing temperatures, and millions had no water — again for an extended period. The resulting stress and suffering defies measurement, particularly coming on the heels of a year of COVID-19.

It will take some time for a full understanding of the damages and economic cost of the storm, but there is no doubt that it will be massive. We will track and assess information on an ongoing basis. Based on what we know at this point, we estimate the net loss in gross product over time will exceed $100 billion, with personal income losses of $70 billion and hundreds of thousands of lost years of work. The effects will almost certainly exceed those from Hurricanes Harvey and Ike, by far the most expensive weather events in Texas to date. Unlike a hurricane or tornado, the damage and business interruption has touched every corner of the state. All industries are affected and supply chains have been disrupted. Much of the state business complex came to a standstill, affecting everything from consumer spending to manufacturing, oil production, agriculture and beyond.