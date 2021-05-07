Ray Perryman: Women slower to return to workforce as COVID-19 wanes

Although the pandemic has spared no one, it has had a disproportionate impact on working women. Over the past year, females have been more likely to leave the workforce due to job losses or conflicts with the added responsibilities surrounding child care and household sustainability. As the economy recovers, these valuable members of the workforce will be essential. The latest census numbers make that abundantly clear. Moreover, for many, working is indispensable for financial stability.

From February to April of 2020, employment for women age 20 and over fell by 12.2 million, a 17% decrease. Over the same period, female unemployment increased by 8.6 million and 3.8 million left the labor force altogether. Since then, the situation has improved somewhat, but there remain 3.7 million (5.1%) fewer women employed as of March 2021 than at the pre-pandemic peak. In addition, women, specifically mothers with school-age children, have been slower to reenter the workforce. Current projections from numerous sources estimate that female employment might not fully recover until 2024, a full two years after their male counterparts.