Rebecca Adeline Johnston: Putin’s distortions of history are no justification for war

One of Putin’s main justifications for military action should give us particular pause. In an hourlong speech recently, he made a factually inaccurate historical argument claiming that Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin invented Ukraine and that the country has no right to exist within its internationally recognized borders. Russian state media have aired maps of Ukraine cut into pieces that it labeled as “gifts” from Russian tsars and Soviet rulers.

But he’s wrong. Ukraine has its own rich national history that dates back more than 1,100 years. It has its own language, culture and traditions, not to mention its own national security interests. Putin expressed bitterness in his speech that Ukrainians in recent years have toppled statues of Lenin in avowed acts of decommunization. He then issued what was clearly intended as a threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity: “You want decommunization? Very well, this suits us just fine. But why stop halfway? We are ready to show what real decommunizations would mean for Ukraine.”