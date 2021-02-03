Rediscovering America: A quiz for Black History Month

Since 1976, when President Gerald Ford designated February as Black History Month saying Americans should “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” every U.S. president has designated February as Black History Month.

With the inauguration of the United States’ first African American vice president, the quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, provides you the opportunity to test your knowledge of African Americans who served our nation as we mark this annual observance.

1. An estimated 9,000 Black patriots fought against the British in the Revolutionary War. Even before the war began, Black patriot Crispus Attucks is considered a hero for his efforts during what event?

A. Boston Tea Party

B. Gaspee Affair

C. Boston Massacre

D. Battles of Lexington and Concord

2. Which famous abolitionist was the first African American confirmed for a presidential appointment by the Senate?

A. Sojourner Truth

B. William Lloyd Garrison