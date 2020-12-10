Rediscovering America: A quiz on Hanukkah and Christmas in U.S. history

Although it will undoubtedly be different this year, the majority of people in the United States will celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, from Dec. 10 through Dec. 18, or Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, on Dec. 25. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the holidays’ traditions and history in America.