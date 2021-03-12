Rekha Basu: Des Moines police and others need to do some reflecting

But something that came up at trial is still nagging me. There were thinly veiled insinuations that Sahouri may have been too close to the protesters. After the jury verdict, Sarcone was blatant, telling The Washington Post, “This is about someone who had no credentials on her ... being a part of the protests. Which is fine ... but it’s an hour and a half after the dispersal order was given.”

I wonder if he would have raised same question about, say, a white man with an American surname covering protesters of color. Several times, the prosecution made reference to her being in the center of crowds, as if that would be improper. Both Sahouri and Register executive editor Carol Hunter were asked on the witness stand how they avoid bias in news coverage or whether reporters believe they can disobey the law.

Reporters of color, of course, share an aversion to racial bias, but we’re professional enough to know when our job demands keeping our feelings to ourselves. Having been through the same journalism school from which Sahouri graduated, I know how rigorously fledgling journalists are trained in ethics, conflicts of interest and the dangers of getting too close to a source. Still, for minority journalists, it can be a no-win situation. If you cover a community like yours, you might gain its trust because of similarities you share. But then you might be accused of getting too close to sources.