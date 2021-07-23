Renée Brooker: Blowing the whistle on cybersecurity fraud

In one recent case, an employee of a surveillance system distributor for a government contractor reported that the software had significant flaws that made it vulnerable to hackers. The contractor knew this and failed to report the defects to the government. The whistleblower was paid more than $1.7 million for reporting this fraud.

In another instance, one of the nation’s largest vendors of electronic health records software paid $155 million for misrepresenting its product’s capabilities. That whistleblower received a $30 million reward.

Another entity paid a $250,000 False Claims Act settlement when two whistleblowers reported that a health care system falsely attested that it conducted and reviewed security risk electronic health record analyses when it did not. A $50,000 reward was paid out.

The False Claims Act protects whistleblowers from retaliation by their employers, who may not discharge, demote, suspend, threaten, harass or discriminate against an employee for their actions.

During my time as a prosecutor enforcing the False Claims Act, I saw many companies knowingly failing to provide services they had promised to the government. Until a whistleblower steps forward and instigates a government investigation, those firms typically continue to engage in illegal conduct.