Richard Cherwitz: At the end of the day, rhetoric cannot change reality

In the past four years, many of my fellow communication scholars, as well as political pundits, documented the enormous persuasive power of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric. They observed over and over how his discourse caused millions of Americans to ignore what they were seeing and hearing, creating their own set of facts.

It always is the case, however, that the world as it actually is inevitably intrudes to explode erroneous rhetorical constructions of reality. History is replete with examples of how perceptions eventually give way to truth and how unfounded opinions are exposed as lies and deceptions. It is my contention, therefore, that numbers rather than rhetorical denials, defections and obfuscation will tell the final story of Donald Trump’s legacy, the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice.

Consider a few undeniable numbers from the past week. As of this writing, 20,000 members of the National Guard currently protect the United States Capitol and line the streets of Washington, D.C. Think about this incredible figure: it is more than the total number of U.S. troops deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria combined by a factor of four. Put simply, instead of fighting enemies in other countries, America’s military is now protecting us from enemies within our own borders.