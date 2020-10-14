Richard Cherwitz: Democrats put discourse over rancor in hearings

On Wednesday, questioning in the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett concluded. Senators from both sides of the aisle were given an opportunity to question her. While their disagreement was pointed as well as heated at times, overall the discourse was refreshingly respectful and civil.

As a scholar of rhetoric, I believe it’s instructive to put aside the partisan question of whether Barrett should be approved to serve as a Supreme Court justice. Instead, we should examine what transpired from the standpoint of communication strategies and tactics.

Allow me to be upfront: I oppose Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court. However, as someone who for more than 40 years has studied political speeches, praising both Republican and Democratic leaders, my contention is that the rhetorical strategy of Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee was well conceived, effectively coordinated and strategically crafted. It also was carefully executed and orchestrated in the statements made by each of the Democratic senators.