Rick Bostwick: Historic Cameron home ours to save

Recently McLennan Community College kicked off an ambitious campaign to bring new life to the historic Cameron summer home, a 100-year-old structure located on the college’s campus. Originally part of Valley View, a farm property owned by the William Cameron family, the home was constructed by William W. Cameron as a wedding gift to his bride, Helen Miller, in June 1922. The summer home, reminiscent of Mediterranean villas Cameron had seen in the south of France, became a center of social life in our community for decades to follow.

My personal memories of the home are different than some. My father, Fred, and Flora, Helen and William’s daughter, were the same age, and only-child first cousins who grew up together, much of the time at Valley View. I remember the two of them often reminiscing about the largely unrestrained summer adventures at the farm amongst animals, both domestic and wild, ample land on which to run and play, and the large spring-fed pool in the home’s courtyard. It was a magical world, according to dad and Aunt Flo.

William’s untimely death in 1939 spelled the end of that golden age for the home, as well as for the Cameron family in Waco. The following year, the widowed Helen and daughter Flora moved to San Antonio, and the summer home was shuttered. Camerons, who had been active in Waco business and social life since the senior Cameron immigrated from Scotland in 1876 to open lumberyards, were primarily remembered because of the eponymous Cameron Park.

When McLennan Community College bought property for its new campus in 1966, the stately home was a bonus, although not something a fledgling community college really needed. Fortunately, in the early 1970s, a group headed by the Junior League of Waco took on the home’s refurbishment to provide space for the Art Center of Waco. In the years since, the home has played host to countless arts, social and wedding events in our community, making it a trove of local memories too numerous to list. Latent structural damage discovered in 2017 required the building be vacated, and the Art Center has since moved on to a beautiful and long-aspired-for location downtown.

Today, there is a sense that the Cameron summer home will not only survive, but that it is poised to draw from a deep well of new unrealized potential. Thanks to the generosity of local businessman Clifton Robinson, the home stands a chance of being resurrected. He is working with MCC and a group of civic-minded individuals who share a commitment to a collective recognition of the need to preserve the past and to create something beautiful for our community. I’m proud to be a member of this group. The task is imposing, but certainly not impossible for an intrepid community now known as being the worldwide home of fixer-uppers.

Renovation efforts will focus on fixing the structural issues and preserving the home’s good bones, its grand courtyard, its gardens and the spectacular views of the Bosque River valley below. It is especially fitting that this cornerstone of local history will, once restored, house exhibits dedicated to the preservation of Waco’s past. In its new transformation, Valley View will open its doors to guests from every corner of Waco to learn about our community’s diverse and inspirational story. The restored Cameron summer home will give Waco another point of pride for all to enjoy.

Once upon a time, three grand Cameron homes stood in Waco: Valley View, William Cameron’s home at 12th and Austin, and son William W.’s home at 18th and Austin, where our public library stands today. Both of the midtown homes are gone but the Cameron summer home remains as a legacy of a family whose lumber built much of early Waco and who with many others helped transform this spot along the Brazos from a modest ferry crossing to the dynamic city we enjoy today.

Robinson’s generosity of a dollar-for-dollar match of gifts to this project cannot be understated: His support is our chance to preserve this significant piece of Waco history. But it will take all of us — just as it did in the beginning, MCC has a college to run with limited funding, so community input to this project is key.

As our community experiences a 21st-century renaissance built on the idea of the value of restoration, I hope you will join me and others in creating a new season for this summer home.