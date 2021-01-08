RICK KENNEDY: Congressman Sessions, recognize President-elect Biden's victory

Congressman Sessions:
I was glad to see your announcement Wednesday afternoon that you were safe and unharmed during the mayhem of the invasion of our nation’s Capitol. But I’m deeply disappointed that we’ve heard little from you since.
Congressman, I’ll be frank. The people who invaded the U.S. Capitol, who you charge with illegal acts, who you had to flee when guns were drawn in the House chamber, whose actions resulted in the deaths of at least five people and who will now have to carry felony convictions for the rest of their lives (assuming they’re brought to justice), almost to a person in interviews cite the reason for their insurrection the fact that they feel the Nov. 3 election was illegitimate, fraudulent and stolen from them.
You, sir, and the president and many of your colleagues have been amplifying and, by your position of leadership and authority, legitimizing the debunked conspiracy theories that are the basis of their anger and frustration. They undoubtedly viewed you and your colleagues’ imminent objections to the Electoral College votes of several states as their last, best opportunity to stop the process of certifying President-elect Biden’s victory.
I had hoped you had a factual and credible basis for your objection beyond technicalities that do not rise to the level of disenfranchising millions of our fellow Americans who cast their votes in good faith. I had hoped your objection rose beyond conspiracy theories that have been definitively debunked in courts of law. But I heard nothing new from objectors during debates on the matter. And even after you had to be evacuated from the House of Representatives by armed security to keep you safe from the very people you incited, you doubled down and voted to support the objections to the lawful electors of both Arizona and Pennsylvania.
You were elected to represent the people of Central Texas. Not to disenfranchise the people of Arizona and Pennsylvania. But your transgression goes beyond blithely discarding the principles of federalism and states’ rights you and your party purport to espouse. You have done, and continue to do by your silence, profound, lasting and possibly irreparable harm to the cornerstone of our democracy: the people’s faith in free and fair elections.
Congressman, if you genuinely want this country to come together, you must lead, not lie.
In his speech Wednesday night Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said, “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is to tell them the truth.” I call on you to tell the voters of Central Texas the truth and to congratulate Joe Biden as the legitimate president-elect and Kamala Harris as the vice president-elect – formally, loudly and repeatedly.
The same day a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the congressional business of Republicans and Democrats sorting out the presidential election, very nearly 4,000 of our fellow Americans died of COVID-19. The more contagious strain of the virus first detected in the United Kingdom has been confirmed to be here in Texas. The Central Texans you represent and the American people need an accelerated vaccine distribution plan and additional economic support and they need it NOW.