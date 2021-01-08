RICK KENNEDY: Congressman Sessions, recognize President-elect Biden's victory

Congressman Sessions:

I was glad to see your announcement Wednesday afternoon that you were safe and unharmed during the mayhem of the invasion of our nation’s Capitol. But I’m deeply disappointed that we’ve heard little from you since.

Congressman, I’ll be frank. The people who invaded the U.S. Capitol, who you charge with illegal acts, who you had to flee when guns were drawn in the House chamber, whose actions resulted in the deaths of at least five people and who will now have to carry felony convictions for the rest of their lives (assuming they’re brought to justice), almost to a person in interviews cite the reason for their insurrection the fact that they feel the Nov. 3 election was illegitimate, fraudulent and stolen from them.

You, sir, and the president and many of your colleagues have been amplifying and, by your position of leadership and authority, legitimizing the debunked conspiracy theories that are the basis of their anger and frustration. They undoubtedly viewed you and your colleagues’ imminent objections to the Electoral College votes of several states as their last, best opportunity to stop the process of certifying President-elect Biden’s victory.