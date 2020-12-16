Robert Allison: Sorry, Time magazine, but 2020 is not the 'Worst Year Ever'

Really, Time magazine? 2020 is the “Worst Year Ever?” I will take this year over any year before penicillin, indoor plumbing, electricity and regular trash collection.

We do not know what history will say of 2020. Here in the United States it will be a story of a virus and its consequences, wildfires and hurricanes, and a closely divided, hotly contested election. But most years have natural disasters. Contested elections are nothing new. We also have periodic epidemics, though the coronavirus is certainly an unusually dangerous — and sudden — threat.

In January, we heard rumors of an illness connected to Chinese bats; by February it was striking Italy and Iran; in March everything in America shut down; and by November a vaccine had been created for a virus not even identified when the year began.

Bad, yes. But “worst ever?”

The year 1919 saw the end of the “War to End All Wars,” but Europe was devastated. President Woodrow Wilson implored the U.S. Senate to ratify the Treaty of Versailles which he had negotiated lest “we break the heart of the world,” but the world’s heart seemed broken.