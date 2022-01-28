Robert Baird: A defense of religiously affiliated universities — with a word of caution

Tradition, values

But first a brief aside: Turner is concerned that religious leaders in religiously affiliated universities can endanger academic freedom and the pursuit of truth. But secular colleges and universities also have to be on guard lest external pressures infringe their academic freedom. The political left, for example, has accused the billionaire Koch brothers of “fueling far right academic centers at universities across the country,” while those on the right accuse billionaire George Soros of funding radically liberal classes at colleges and universities in the United States and around the world. In both instances the charges are that academic freedom has been for sale. So, such freedom can be threatened by various sources, not simply by religion.

But Turner’s concern is on the mark in that religiously affiliated universities do live with tension. To be religiously affiliated is to be part of a tradition with certain substantive values and to the task of transmitting those values. But to be an intellectual community is also to pursue inquiry wherever that inquiry leads and to stimulate students to think independently, to think in new and creative ways. But that is a risky venture, for intellectual inquiry and the provoking of students’ thought processes may lead, at times, in directions at odds with the religious tradition of the institution. Confronted with this risk, one option is to sacrifice the religious heritage and to go secular; another is to retain the religious commitment, but restrict intellectual inquiry. To take the road less traveled, to sacrifice neither spiritual heritage nor open inquiry and to live with the tension that that sometimes creates, is the challenge every religiously affiliated university faces.