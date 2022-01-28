Robert Baird: A defense of religiously affiliated universities — with a word of caution

Recently two pieces appeared in the Tribune-Herald concerned with Baylor as a sectarian university, that is, a university with a religious affiliation. The first was written by Dr. Richard Turner, a retired chemist living in Hewitt. The second by Jamey Yadon, a Baylor Truett seminary graduate with an undergraduate major in physics.
Yadon understood Turner to be arguing that a “Christian university should not be a top ranked (R1) research university,” a ranking Baylor has diligently pursued and recently attained. Actually Turner’s view is much more dramatic than that. Turner thinks that the very idea of a university with a religious affiliation “is a very bad idea.”
Since I graduated from Baylor, joined the faculty after completing my graduate education elsewhere and remained on the faculty for 47 years, you could hardly expect me to agree with Turner that Baylor by its very nature is a “bad idea”.
But Turner and Yadon have gotten me to thinking about religiously affiliated universities in general: how to justify such universities and what problems having a religious affiliation could present.
A little history: If we were to survey and ask people to name the most outstanding universities in this country, arguably Harvard, Yale and Princeton would lead the list or at least be among everyone’s top 10.
Harvard, the earliest university in America, was founded in the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1636, a hundred years before Lexington and Concord, the “shots heard round the world” that initiated the Revolutionary War. Harvard was created by the Congregational Church primarily to train ministers. The university is named after “its first benefactor, the Puritan clergyman John Harvard.”
Yale “was originally established [by Congregationalists in 1701] to train minsters in theology and sacred languages.”
Princeton was founded in 1746 by the Presbyterians also for the purpose, first of all, to train pastors.
Other universities now secular or nonsectarian also had religious beginnings: the University of Chicago and Brown University were originally Baptist.
And while Harvard, Yale, Princeton, the University of Chicago and Brown are now nonsectarian or secular, the first four have retained divinity schools, and Brown has a Department of Religious Studies.
So let’s begin by giving a “shout out” for the role of religion in American higher education, by appreciating those religious leaders who saw the importance of an educated clergy and, therefore, founded the first institutions of higher education in this country.
Many colleges and universities like Baylor continue their religious connection. And while several arguments could be given in defense of such religiously affiliated institutions, let me mention one: their contribution to diversity in higher education.
Diversity (for example in gender, race, age, sexual identity and religion) in the student body of any given university gives rise to a diversity of ideas and thus contributes to intellectual stimulation. So also diversity among universities (some secular, some religious) contributes to a diversity of ideas and thus intellectual stimulation among institutions of higher education. Consider, for example, Baylor’s Institute for Studies of Religion and Baylor’s annual Symposium on Faith and Culture, both of which engage scholarly interaction among faculty from secular as well as sectarian universities.
Does Turner really think that higher education in America would be better off, better served, if there were no Baylor, no Notre Dame, no Calvin College, no Brigham Young, no religiously affiliated institutions of higher education at all?
But let me provide a more modest interpretation of Turner. Perhaps Turner, rather than thinking that such institutions are altogether “bad ideas” and shouldn’t exist, is really issuing this caution: Religiously affiliated colleges and universities have to be on guard lest their religious affiliations interfere with academic freedom, with the unfettered pursuit of truth. If that is his point, his caution is on the mark, and I will conclude this piece by addressing that issue.
Tradition, values
But first a brief aside: Turner is concerned that religious leaders in religiously affiliated universities can endanger academic freedom and the pursuit of truth. But secular colleges and universities also have to be on guard lest external pressures infringe their academic freedom. The political left, for example, has accused the billionaire Koch brothers of “fueling far right academic centers at universities across the country,” while those on the right accuse billionaire George Soros of funding radically liberal classes at colleges and universities in the United States and around the world. In both instances the charges are that academic freedom has been for sale. So, such freedom can be threatened by various sources, not simply by religion.
But Turner’s concern is on the mark in that religiously affiliated universities do live with tension. To be religiously affiliated is to be part of a tradition with certain substantive values and to the task of transmitting those values. But to be an intellectual community is also to pursue inquiry wherever that inquiry leads and to stimulate students to think independently, to think in new and creative ways. But that is a risky venture, for intellectual inquiry and the provoking of students’ thought processes may lead, at times, in directions at odds with the religious tradition of the institution. Confronted with this risk, one option is to sacrifice the religious heritage and to go secular; another is to retain the religious commitment, but restrict intellectual inquiry. To take the road less traveled, to sacrifice neither spiritual heritage nor open inquiry and to live with the tension that that sometimes creates, is the challenge every religiously affiliated university faces.
For a religiously affiliated university to take such a road requires sufficient security in its identity to provide maximum room for academic freedom. There have been times in Baylor’s past when, under pressure from conservative religious leaders, it has made decisions that I wish had been otherwise. A notorious example occurred in the 1960s when under pressure from religious conservatives Baylor closed down drama professor Paul Baker’s production of Eugene O’Neill’s “A Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” The episode led to the nationally renowned Baker and most of his staff leaving Baylor. With regard to academic freedom, the incident was not a shining moment in Baylor’s history.
But let me conclude on a positive note about Baylor and academic freedom. In my 47 years with the philosophy department at Baylor (18 of them as chair), I never felt a moment’s pressure to alter what my colleagues or I were teaching or the books we were using. Once in awhile I would receive a call from the dean or provost simply letting me know that they had received a complaint about what I or someone else in the department was teaching or a book we were using, but those calls never came with even a hint that I or one of my colleagues should do other than we were doing. It was simply a heads-up that a colleague or I might receive the complaint directly from the offended party such as, “Why are you having my son read the Communist Manifesto?”
So Turner is correct, religiously affiliated universities have to be intentionally strong in their commitment to academic freedom lest that freedom be infringed. But, as noted, secular institutions have to be on guard too. And while Baylor’s history is not without blemish on this score, surely this country is well served by Baylor and Notre Dame and Brigham Young and the Methodists’ Emory University, and ...
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.