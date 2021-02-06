Robert Baird: A hard look at Christian nationalism, merging cross and flag

I confess the following description seems a bit overwrought, but here it is verbatim.

“Television viewers across the country were treated to a rare spectacle on December 20, 1971 — or was it really so unusual? The occasion was a football game, the Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tennessee. During the halftime intermission the 30,000 spectators, many of whom were drunk, waved tiny American flags while the University of Arkansas band formed a cross on the playing field. As the band played “Silent Night, Holy Night,” a group of scantily clad baton twirlers bumped and ground to the rhythm. In addition, contingents of Boy Scouts, sailors, and marines went through various exercises, all courtesy of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, sponsor of this patriotic circus. What an obscene perversion of two revered and meaningful symbols: the cross and the flag.”

This description opens the 1972 book “The Cross and the Flag,” a collection of essays by religious conservatives concerned about the connection between conservative Protestants and conservative politics.

I reference this book as a way of noting that various forms of blending of church and state, despite our nation’s official commitment to separation of church and state, has a history in this country.