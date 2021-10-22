Robert Baird: Ancient insights urge the unselfish good in us

In fact, in the recent Waco Tribune-Herald-published conversation between George Will, perhaps our country’s best-known political conservative, and retired Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker, Will says, “when some of your readers and friends call me a liberal, they’re right [in one sense]. As I said ... we conservatives in America have traditionally been inheritors of the great classical liberal tradition taken from John Locke and ... John Stuart Mill [who] believed [in] free markets, limited government, individuals as rights-bearing creatures, etcetera, etcetera — all these things we got from the great liberal tradition.”

The “great liberal tradition” Will references is expressed in the most famous passage of Mill’s “On Liberty.” Paraphrased, here it is: The object of this essay is to assert one very simple principle: The only justification for interfering with the freedom of any member of the community is self-protection. A person’s own good, physical or moral, is not a sufficient warrant. Individuals cannot rightfully be compelled to do or not to do because it will be better for them, because it will make them happier, because, in the opinion of others, to do so would be the moral thing to do. These are good reasons for arguing with them and trying to persuade them but not for compelling them.