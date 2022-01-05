Robert Baird: Capitol rioters ignorant of Founders’ aims

The anniversary of the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by citizens refusing to accept the outcome of a presidential election takes me back more than 20 years. On the morning of Sept. 12, 2001, I was walking across the Baylor University campus with a faculty friend. We were quiet, sobered by thoughts of the previous day’s burning Pentagon and collapsing Twin Towers.
Out of the blue, my colleague said: “They missed out on the Enlightenment.”
I knew immediately what he meant.
My colleague was on the mark: the Sunni Islamist terrorist al-Qaida planners and executioners of 9/11 had indeed missed out on the Enlightenment. As too few of us are even aware today, the 16th and 17th century European intellectual movement called The Enlightenment gave birth to the founding political principles of the United States.
A few years later, another colleague told me of an impending trip he and several others from Baylor were making to the Vatican for a Protestant-Catholic Colloquium on philosophical/theological issues of mutual interest. I started to say to him: “If it weren’t for the Enlightenment, you wouldn’t be going to a peaceful Vatican colloquium. You would be going to a Catholic/Protestant gunfight at the Vatican corral.”
The Enlightenment had so many different moving parts that some scholars have given up defining it. It includes such 16th and 17th century thinkers as France’s René Descartes, Germany’s Gottfried Leibnitz and England’s Sir Isaac Newton and John Locke. How can you define a movement, asks one historian, that includes Diderot’s plays, Voltaire’s stories and Kant’s philosophy?
From reason to peace
One way to think about the Enlightenment is to see it as a response to Europe’s bloody religious wars of the 16th and 17th centuries. The Catholics and the Protestants fought eight separate wars in France in the 1500s. The eighth was the bloodiest. In the 1600s, the Thirty Years’ War in Europe between Catholics and Protestants devastated the German states. The English Civil War of 1642, fought between the Parliamentarians and the Royalists over governance issues, was also religious.
Moreover, as one scholar put it: “The future seemed bleak because the Catholic Council of Trent ruled out any compromise with Lutherans and Calvinists, while Protestants for their part refused to negotiate with the Catholic Church, which they called the Whore of Babylon.” And the fighting was not simply between Catholics and Protestants. “Calvinists vigorously persecuted Lutherans. Lutherans retaliated against Calvinists, and both proceeded in concert against minor sects.”
In the midst of this chaos, it was as if various thinkers (including religious ones) began to ask: Is there not a better way? Can we not reason ourselves into a more peaceful political life? Is there not an enlightened way to interact with one another? Indeed, a central element of the whole Enlightenment movement was to “illuminate the human world by rational inquiry.”
Commitment to rationality as the way to proceed in human affairs is the spirit of the Enlightenment. That was the Enlightenment ideal my colleague had in mind when he said of the perpetrators of 9/11, “they missed out on the Enlightenment.” They missed out on the attempt to solve problems by rational discussion rather than by flying airplanes into tall buildings. And it was the Enlightenment commitment to rational inquiry that was on my mind when it occurred to me to say to my colleague on his impending philosophical trip to the Vatican: “Be grateful for the Enlightenment. Be grateful that you’re going to a Protestant/Catholic colloquium and not to a religious war.”
And on January 6, 2021, perpetrators pushing past barriers and assaulting police and roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol crying out for the blood of elected officials and vowing rebellion missed out on the Enlightenment. But this time the violence came not from foreign adversaries but from fellow citizens. That’s scarier. And you need not have heard of the Enlightenment to violate its principles, for those principles are embedded in our history, embedded in the American story.
“When, in the Course of human events . . . .” “We the people of the United States . . . .” “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion . . . .” These familiar phrases initiate the three great founding documents of the United States: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These three “crowning achievements of the Enlightenment,” says one social philosopher, justify calling America “the Enlightenment’s nation.”
Seeds of disgrace
Though we have often failed to live up to these Enlightenment ideals, they gave birth to a republic where disagreements can be resolved not by violence but by the three jewels of political Enlightenment: rational debate, free elections and the peaceful transfer of political power. All three were under attack by those who invaded the U.S. Capitol, who assaulted our seat of government on January 6, who caused fellow citizens if not the world to wonder if the greatness of America was truly past, who signaled weakness to our enemies. For on that day U.S. citizens, incited by the president of the United States, stormed the United States Capitol Building with the intent of overthrowing an American election, an election whose integrity had been affirmed and reaffirmed by state courts and federal courts and in effect by the Supreme Court of the United States, by Trump’s own otherwise dutiful attorney general and, finally, by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security. And there’s no doubting who planted the seed to this national and historical disgrace. To quote Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day.”
Susan Rice, former national security advisor of the United States, wrote of “Democracy’s Near Death” last month. She notes that Trump’s sustained effort, in the face of all evidence to the contrary, to convince unquestioning followers the election was a fraud was an attempt to “torpedo” the very foundation of our democracy: the election of rulers “by the people.” Under Trump’s inspired attack, she argues, our democracy experienced “the greatest stress of our lifetime.”
We cannot simply “move on” from January 6, 2021, as some have urged us to do. We must remember that day as we remember 9/11. Both were attacks on our democracy, one from without, the other from within, both perpetrated by individuals who missed out on the Enlightenment, missed out on the Enlightenment spirit – commitment to the rational resolution of our political differences.
Democracy is a precious but fragile human achievement, not to be taken for granted. Assaults on it from without or within should stand as ongoing reminders to conscientious citizens of not only that preciousness and fragility but also the uniqueness of constituting “the Enlightenment’s nation.”
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.
