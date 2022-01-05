Robert Baird: Capitol rioters ignorant of Founders’ aims

Seeds of disgrace

Though we have often failed to live up to these Enlightenment ideals, they gave birth to a republic where disagreements can be resolved not by violence but by the three jewels of political Enlightenment: rational debate, free elections and the peaceful transfer of political power. All three were under attack by those who invaded the U.S. Capitol, who assaulted our seat of government on January 6, who caused fellow citizens if not the world to wonder if the greatness of America was truly past, who signaled weakness to our enemies. For on that day U.S. citizens, incited by the president of the United States, stormed the United States Capitol Building with the intent of overthrowing an American election, an election whose integrity had been affirmed and reaffirmed by state courts and federal courts and in effect by the Supreme Court of the United States, by Trump’s own otherwise dutiful attorney general and, finally, by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security. And there’s no doubting who planted the seed to this national and historical disgrace. To quote Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day.”