Robert Baird: Cherish friendships that endure political rifts

In a recent issue of Time Magazine, Karl Vick, a Time editor-at-large makes an insightful comment: “The key to democracy is not, in fact, free elections [as fundamental as that is, I might add]. Those only tell who gets the most votes. More important are the rights of those who do not vote for the winner.” So here’s an interesting question: If Trump wins, what will be his attitude toward those who did not vote for him? Will he work hard to be their president too? If Biden wins, what will be his attitude toward those who did not vote for him? Will he work hard to be their president too? Could there be a more important question to put to the two candidates than this? Honestly, which candidate would work hardest for those who did not vote for the winner? Hey, old friend, isn’t the answer to that obvious?