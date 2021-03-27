Robert Baird: Dr. Seuss, meet Judge Baylor

But then I think of how much Germany has to be proud of: Gutenberg and the printing press, Martin Luther and the Reformation, Beethoven’s and Bach’s music, Kant’s and Hegel’s philosophy, Goethe’s poetry, Einstein’s physics.

So what do we do? We are indeed “woke” in that we are enlightened about and abhor the role of Germans in the Holocaust. We do not cancel Germany (whatever that might mean), but applaud all that Germany has bequeathed to humankind and we hope for more of the same.

I think of our country. America is exceptional in many ways, not all of them good. We took without permission (the definition of stealing) more than three million square miles of land from native inhabitants and while doing so, imported slaves and maintained the horror of slavery for over 200 years. The destructive consequences of both sins persist.

But I love and cherish my country, and I think of all there is to be proud of: the vision of Washington, Jefferson and John Adams; the courageous pursuit of that vision by Lincoln, Tubman and Martin Luther King; the poetry of Whitman, Dickinson and Angelou; the novels of Twain, Faulkner and Morrison; the musical compositions of Copland, Ellington and Miranda; and in science Franklin’s kite, the Wrights’ flight, Armstrong’s walk and Salk’s vaccine. So much to be proud of.