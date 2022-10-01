Robert Baird: Examining rights in the context of abortion

When our boys were little, the time after supper and before bed was often chaotic, writes University of Michigan philosopher Scott Hershovitz in his book, subtitled “Adventures in Philosophy With My Kids.” One-night, he says, things were especially crazy; it was like a mad house. Hank, age 5, was screaming at his brother, age 8, whining at his mother and crying inconsolably. And somehow doing all three at the same time.

Hershovitz says that he escaped upstairs to draw bath water. When Hank came up he was still sobbing. Trying to calm him, Hershovitz asked: “Hank what’s wrong?” He replied: “I don’t have any rights!” and burst into tears again. Trying further to soothe him, Hershovitz asked: “Hank, what are rights?” “I don’t know,” replied Hank, “but I don’t have any.”

It’s a tough question, “what are rights?” Yet the notion of “rights” is arguably one of the most important in the history of this country. The second paragraph of our Declaration of Independence contains the famous phrase “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”

Jumping from this 18th-century founding document to a 21st-century philosophical work entitled “Justice,” Nicholas Wolterstorff, Yale University emeritus professor of philosophical theology, argues that “rights” are at the heart of it; “rights” are what justice is all about; a society is just “insofar as its members enjoy the goods to which they have a right.”

And now the issue of rights has dramatically come to the fore as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision in June setting aside the constitutional right of a woman to obtain an abortion. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization the Court revoked a right granted 49 years ago in Roe v. Wade, thus leaving women without the constitutional right to control a major event in their own bodies.

So again, how are we to think about “rights”? How are we to understand this concept of “rights” woven into the fabric of our society from its founding, a notion arguably at the very heart of justice and now a concept very much in the forefront of the abortion debate?

Let’s step back for a moment and distinguish between three types of statements.

1. Some statements are true by virtue of the meaning of the words in the sentence. “Two plus two equals four” and “A bachelor is an unmarried male” are examples. Philosophers call these analytic sentences. Their truth or falsity depends altogether on the definitions of words.

2. On the other hand, some statements are determined to be true or false by observational evidence. Scientific and historical sentences are examples. “Vaccinations provide considerable protection against COVID-19” and “Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election” are true as evidenced by scientific studies in the first case and voting data in the second. Philosophers call these empirical sentences.

3. But there are a group of sentences that cannot be shown to be true or false by looking in a dictionary for the meanings of the words in the sentence, or by observational investigations: that is, they are neither analytic nor empirical. Yet, arguably, they are the kinds of sentences that most concern people. These are moral judgments. Consider the sentences “one always ought to tell the truth” and “society ought to provide free health care for all of its citizens.” Those sentences are not analytic. We cannot determine their truth or falsity just by examining the meanings of the words in the sentences. But they are not empirical either. Observational evidence (which might be relevant in arguing about their truth or falsity) cannot obviously resolve disagreements about their truth in the way observational evidence can readily resolve a disagreement about whether or not there is an elephant in the backyard. Discussion of how we proceed in trying to resolve moral disputes will have to wait for another day, another opinion piece.

Legal vs. moral

But now with the distinctions between these three kinds of statements in mind, let’s return to thinking about “rights.” Immediately we need to distinguish between “legal rights” and “moral rights.” A legal right is a right written into law. To determine whether or not one has such a right, one has to see what some legal entity (a legislature or a court) has done or not done, has said or not said. In this sense they are empirical sentences. It is a matter of history as it were, so it is a matter of looking to see. Forty-nine years ago one could examine the decision of the Supreme Court in Roe v Wade and see that women had a constitutionally guaranteed legal right to an abortion. Since this past June, one can see that women no longer have such a constitutionally guaranteed legal right over an important dimension of their bodies.

To repeat, whether something is a legal right is an empirical issue in the sense that one can look to see what some legislature or court has done. But what about moral rights? Consider sentences like the following: “All people are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” “A society is just insofar as its members enjoy the goods to which they have a right.” “A woman should have the right to control what happens in her own body.” The rights referred to in these sentences are not legal rights; these sentences assert moral rights. These sentences fall into the third category of statements listed above.

Legislatures and courts create legal rights, not moral rights. And it just may be the case that in some instances when a legislature or a court creates or takes away a legal right, that court or legislature may be violating a moral right. In the 18th and 19th centuries a variety of legislative and court decisions made owning a slave a legal right. But no human being has the moral right to own another human being. So, those legislatures and courts in establishing the legal right to own persons were violating the moral rights of those persons.

And, as reflected in the majority vote in the recent Kansas election supporting a woman’s right to an abortion, and as reflected in various opinion polls, most people in this country believe that the Supreme Court’s taking away of a constitutionally guaranteed legal right of women to have an abortion has violated the moral right of those women to control their own bodies. Indeed, as one writer to The New York Times wrote this past week: even I “who believe in the sanctity of life from conception also believe that the hard-line abortion laws being passed now are morally wrong.”