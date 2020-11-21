Robert Baird: Holy envy and holy humility

Bright, inquiring and sincere religious believers around the world disagree about the nature of God; therefore, we have Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and the list goes on.
Bright, inquiring and sincere Christians disagree about the appropriate way to relate to God; therefore, we have Catholics and Protestants, and within Protestantism we have Baptists, Episcopalians, Methodists, Presbyterians, Lutherans and the list goes on.
Bright, inquiring and sincere Baptists disagree about various dimensions of the religious life; therefore, we have Southern Baptists, American Baptists, the Alliance of Baptists, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the list goes on.
Should not all of these differences give rise to some humility about whether one has it right about God?
Moreover, family of origin usually determines a person’s religion. Born into a Catholic family, one becomes Catholic. Baptists give birth to Baptists, Episcopalians to Episcopalians, and Muslims to Muslims. To be raised a Christian or a Muslim, a Hindu or a Jew, is to be raised in a community that has already interpreted ultimate reality. This is as basic as the fact that we learn words from our community, words like God, Allah, Brahman and Yahweh.
But what follows from all of this? What conclusions should we draw?
First, one conclusion that does not follow, a point forcefully made by prominent philosophers of religion: because a person’s beliefs are influenced by or even determined by the environment in which he or she is born does not mean that for that reason the belief should be rejected. If that were the case, most of our beliefs would go by the boards, for we inherit most of them. If such beliefs guide us well, if they seem to get us in touch with and keep us in touch with God, to reject them on the grounds that they were learned from our environment would be folly.
But, second, humility suggests the possibility that religious traditions other than one’s own also have insight into the nature of ultimate reality. Barbara Brown Taylor’s marvelously titled book “Holy Envy” is subtitled “Finding God in the Faith of Others.” She concludes, “The more I learned about the religions of the world, the more I became convinced that they were all pointing to the same sacred mystery beyond all human understanding.” Taylor is hardly a radical. In 1996 Baylor University named her as one of the 12 most effective preachers in the English-speaking world.
So, here is a possible way of responding to all of this: It involves affirming the beliefs of one’s own religious tradition and cherishing worship and fellowship with one’s own religious community, but at the same time appreciating the religious experiences of others.
What would such an approach look like? Here is a suggestion.
Fred Craddock (1928-2015), Bandy Distinguished Professor of Preaching at Emory University’s divinity school, told the following story on himself. Craddock read Albert Schweitzer’s “The Quest for the Historical Jesus.” His response was negative. The Christian theology in the book was too weak, too thin. He then heard that Schweitzer was going to play the organ in a dedicatory service at a church in Atlanta and that he was going to be available for questions. Craddock says he prepared. His copy of Schweitzer’s book was thoroughly marked-up. His questions were well-formulated. He sat on the front row, eager to critique Schweitzer’s weak, thin theology.
Then, in Craddock’s words, “Schweitzer got up and said, ‘I thank you for your hospitality, for your gracious reception of me, but I have to go back to Africa. My people there are dying. They are sick and they are hungry. If any of you have in you the love of Jesus, come help me.’”
“I looked at my questions,” says Craddock, and in that context, they were “stupid silly stuff.”
In that moment, it seems to me, Craddock experienced a thinning of his theology, by which I mean he put aside theological details for the affirmation of the creative source of all that is: love, desiring that we love too.
Harvard philosopher Hilary Putnam (1926-2016) remained committed to his Jewish belief in a single personal God, but he also believed that there were forms of spirituality of great value other than his own and that, in fact, “the world is a better place, and God is better served, because there are a variety of perspectives on the divine.” Putnam was convinced that whether one has the right or wrong theological view is far less important to God or to however one thinks of ultimate reality than “whether one shows compassion, cheerfulness and makes a contribution to enriching human spiritual and material life.”
Sounds right out of the Old Testament book of Micah: “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk in quiet fellowship with your God.” Micah emphasizes not what one believes, but who one is and what one does.
The same point is often made by referencing the New Testament passage from the gospel of Matthew in which the sheep are separated from the goats, not on the basis of beliefs but on the basis of who feeds the hungry, clothes the naked and visits the imprisoned. The distinction made between the sheep and the goats has nothing to do with the religious language of either the sheep or the goats. And, by the way, Barbara Taylor reminds us that we miss the point of that passage if we fail to recognize that there is some of the sheep and some of the goat in all of us.
A Christian, a Jew and a Muslim traveling together fell into debate. The Christian tried to persuade the Jew that he had rejected the final revelation of God in Christ. The Jew tried to convince the Muslim that his community was blocking the establishment of the one true faith in Jerusalem. The Muslim tried to convince the Christian that since the seventh century, Christians had mistakenly opposed the fact that there is no God but Allah and Mohammed is his prophet. And on they argued.
On that same day, another Christian, another Jew and another Muslim fell into conversation. The Jew spoke of his religious life, of the story of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Moses. The Christian testified to his devotion to Jesus and to the remarkable lives of Peter and Paul. The Muslim recounted his commitment to Allah and of Mohammed’s fateful journey from Mecca to Medina. They were joined on the way by a Buddhist who spoke of Siddhartha Gautama and of the revelation he received under the Bo tree. And, in the spirit of holy humility, they acknowledged the value of one another’s religious journeys.
Robert Baird is Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at Baylor University.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!