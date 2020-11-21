Robert Baird: Holy envy and holy humility

Harvard philosopher Hilary Putnam (1926-2016) remained committed to his Jewish belief in a single personal God, but he also believed that there were forms of spirituality of great value other than his own and that, in fact, “the world is a better place, and God is better served, because there are a variety of perspectives on the divine.” Putnam was convinced that whether one has the right or wrong theological view is far less important to God or to however one thinks of ultimate reality than “whether one shows compassion, cheerfulness and makes a contribution to enriching human spiritual and material life.”

Sounds right out of the Old Testament book of Micah: “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk in quiet fellowship with your God.” Micah emphasizes not what one believes, but who one is and what one does.