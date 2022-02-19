Robert Baird: In defense of free thought and discussion

“Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.” So sang the poet songwriters Simon and Garfunkel in their hit “Mrs. Robinson,” a song closely associated with the 1967 movie “The Graduate.”
I am neither a singer nor a poet, but in my head I keep hearing the refrain: “Where have you gone, John Stuart Mill? O that our nation would turn its troubled eyes to you.”
Some liberals and some conservatives have, it seems to me, gone badly astray. A remedy for this behavior can be found in the arguments for free thought and discussion of the 19th-century British philosopher John Stuart Mill (1806-1873).
Here are examples of liberals and conservatives behaving badly, followed by Mill’s arguments.
In 2021 the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) invited Dorian Abbot, tenured professor of geophysical sciences at The University of Chicago, to give the annual John Carlson Lecture. The subject was climate change, a research focus of Abbot.
Some “liberals” organized opposition to Abbot’s lecture at MIT, not over his scientific credentials (they are superb — a Harvard Ph.D.), but because of Abbot’s philosophical views. He has publicly argued against what we typically think of as affirmative action.
Abbot has argued: “I believe that [student] admissions and faculty hiring at universities are best focused on academic merit, with the goal of producing intellectual excellence. We should not penalize ... student and faculty applicants simply because they have been classified as belonging to the wrong group. It is true that not everyone has had the same educational opportunities. The solution is improving K-12 education, not introducing discrimination at late stages.”
And here is a most disturbing thing: Because of the political opposition to Abbot, MIT disinvited him.
Now understand, I am not suggesting here a position one way or the other on affirmative action. Given this country’s past history of racism in admissions of various sorts, there are arguments to be made in defense of affirmative action. But then again, there are arguments against. The issue needs to be publicly debated, not closed off from discussion. And we will see in a moment that is John Stuart Mill’s point concerning controversial issues. And as I say, Abbot was disinvited just for holding a point of view, a view that was not even closely related to the topic (global warming) for which he was invited to speak.
And what kind of untoward behavior is coming from the political right these days? How about book banning from libraries and classrooms? The Tribune-Herald has recently included several essays focused on the political right’s activity in this arena.
Carl Hoover, the Tribune-Herald’s entertainment editor, had a recent column in which he described himself as an “inveterate reader” who had set himself the goal of reading 52 books in 52 weeks. He more than made it. 54 books in those 52 weeks: mostly history, science, and current events. He worries about legislation that “could effectively keep several books I had just read on history and race off-limits for teachers’ use with students.”
And Leonard Pitts, whose essays frequently appear in the Tribune-Herald, recently wrote of “book banners having a field day ransacking school libraries for texts that violate their conceptions of decency.” The list includes books ranging from Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” to “Maus,” Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel about his father’s experience in the Holocaust. The latter, a Pulitzer Prize winning work, Pitts says is one of the “best things I’ve ever read.”
And New York Times columnist Jessica Grose refers to a Texas high school librarian who has retired early because she “was afraid to stand up to the attacks” for putting books in kid’s hands.
So what does Mill have to say to those on the left and on the right? Instead of shutting out people because they hold a different point of view; instead of banning books, Mill is, arguably, history’s strongest proponent of free thought and discussion.
Here are marvelous passages from his 1859 work, “On Liberty”:
“If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person than, he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.”
“In the case of any person whose judgment is really deserving of confidence, how has it become so? Because he has kept his mind open to criticism of his opinions and conduct. Because it has been his practice to listen to all that could be said against him.”
“The beliefs which we have most warrant for have no safeguard to rest on but a standing invitation to the whole world to prove them unfounded.”
“He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that. His reasons may be good, and no one may have been able to refute them. But if he is equally unable to refute the reasons on the opposite side, if he does not so much as know what they are, he has no ground for preferring either opinion.”
Mill concludes with four straightforward arguments in defense of free thought and discussion:
One: To silence an opinion may be to silence the truth.
Two: Even if a view is true, the whole truth, that truth may become clearer if contrasted with error.
Three: At times when two views come into conflict, the result may be a third point of view more adequate than the first two.
And four: Even the truth, when uncontested, can become a “dead dogma” with little impact on one’s life. If seriously challenged, that belief may take on new vitality.
Here is an interesting illustration of Mill’s fourth argument. I was a graduate student at Emory University in the late 1960s when Emory professor T.J. Altizer began making national headlines with his death of God theology. His view certainly challenged traditional Christian belief. After a public debate between Altizer and one of the more orthodox members of the religion faculty, a long time Emory resident was overheard to say that there had been more God talk around Emory since Altizer had come on the scene than in the entire previous history of the university. Exaggerated though that claim surely was, it emphasized that Altizer, in challenging traditional dogma, was stimulating people to think seriously about their religious beliefs. (Footnote: I remember how proud I was of Emory for tolerating a professor who argued that God was dead. What security that showed on the part of that old Methodist university.)
At any rate, in the face of the left’s shutting down speakers because of their beliefs and the right’s banning books from libraries, I do, as I say, hear the refrain: “Where have you gone John Stuart Mill? O that our nation would turn its troubled eyes to you.”
Especially to your arguments for free thought and discussion.”
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.