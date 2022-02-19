Robert Baird: In defense of free thought and discussion

So what does Mill have to say to those on the left and on the right? Instead of shutting out people because they hold a different point of view; instead of banning books, Mill is, arguably, history’s strongest proponent of free thought and discussion.

Here are marvelous passages from his 1859 work, “On Liberty”:

“If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person than, he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.”

“In the case of any person whose judgment is really deserving of confidence, how has it become so? Because he has kept his mind open to criticism of his opinions and conduct. Because it has been his practice to listen to all that could be said against him.”

“The beliefs which we have most warrant for have no safeguard to rest on but a standing invitation to the whole world to prove them unfounded.”