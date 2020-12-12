Robert Baird: Is our democracy up to the challenge?

On Feb. 19, 1975, he concluded his broadcast by referring to a meeting of toy manufacturers in New York City. At the event, prizes were given to companies that were humanizing children’s play experience with life-enhancing toys that depicted “children of both sexes and all races.” Big winners, said Rudd, were the Sesame Street Muppets, a big Tinkertoy, and an array of little men and women dressed up as doctors, nurses, police officers and mail carriers.

The prizes were supposed to encourage toy makers to produce nonviolent, nonsexist toys. But, said Rudd, none of the prize winners was a best seller. In fact, the hottest item right now, he noted, “is the Evel Knievel line, featuring Evel roaring around on his madman’s motorcycle, so sexist and violent that even to look at him, or even to look at an Evel Knievel toy, is to feel a strong urge to belt somebody and then knock back a six-pack.” In other words, Rudd sardonically concluded, “sweetness and light lose again, just as they have since the beginning of time, because apparently people are no damn good even when they are still in the sandbox. He adds: Preachers have known that for years, of course, as have politicians, so it’s hardly surprising that toymakers have figured out the same thing.”