Robert Baird: Is our democracy up to the challenge?

Some longtime readers of the Tribune-Herald may remember the name Hughes Rudd (1921-1992). Born in Waco, he was for years a popular newscaster for CBS. Something of a curmudgeon, he used to end the CBS morning news with a two-minute, cynical commentary, often tongue in cheek, but nevertheless making a point.
On Feb. 19, 1975, he concluded his broadcast by referring to a meeting of toy manufacturers in New York City. At the event, prizes were given to companies that were humanizing children’s play experience with life-enhancing toys that depicted “children of both sexes and all races.” Big winners, said Rudd, were the Sesame Street Muppets, a big Tinkertoy, and an array of little men and women dressed up as doctors, nurses, police officers and mail carriers.
The prizes were supposed to encourage toy makers to produce nonviolent, nonsexist toys. But, said Rudd, none of the prize winners was a best seller. In fact, the hottest item right now, he noted, “is the Evel Knievel line, featuring Evel roaring around on his madman’s motorcycle, so sexist and violent that even to look at him, or even to look at an Evel Knievel toy, is to feel a strong urge to belt somebody and then knock back a six-pack.” In other words, Rudd sardonically concluded, “sweetness and light lose again, just as they have since the beginning of time, because apparently people are no damn good even when they are still in the sandbox. He adds: Preachers have known that for years, of course, as have politicians, so it’s hardly surprising that toymakers have figured out the same thing.”
Thomas Hobbes, the 17th century English philosopher, also thought “people were no damn good.” He made that point by describing life in a state of nature, life without laws, life without political order as “nasty, brutish, and short.” That Hobbesian phrase is among the more famous in the history of Western philosophy.
Hobbes was convinced that human beings were so aggressively selfish that without political order everyone would be at the ready to do his or her neighbor in. In fact, Hobbes believed that humans were so bad that only a powerful ruler — indeed, a ruler with unlimited power — could control the situation. Hobbes so feared his fellow humans that the political leader he envisioned had to be so powerful that he was above the law, for if he were not above the law he would not be all-powerful.
Some may remember David Frost’s interview with Richard Nixon. In response to one of Frost’s questions, Nixon replied: “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.” At that moment Nixon was totally Hobbesian. The sovereign should have unlimited power, so unlimited that he or she is above the law. Think of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. Such power, argued Hobbes, is the only way the sovereign can control the nastiness of human beings.
A few years later comes another English political philosopher, John Locke, taking issue with Hobbes. If humans were as bad as Hobbes says, Locke argued, why in the world would you ever give one unlimited power? That would be madness. We would be better off remaining in a state of nature than to be governed by an absolute dictator.
And yet, Locke too knew that humans could not live successfully in a state of nature — that is, without law and order. But Locke did not believe that “humans were no damn good.” He did not believe that only with an autocratic ruler, an all-powerful sovereign, was human life manageable. He had a higher view of human nature than that. He envisioned what Abraham Lincoln so eloquently expressed a hundred and fifty years later: a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
John Locke was that outstanding Enlightenment figure, confident in the ability of human reason to figure out how to live together in shared governance. Our democracy is, arguably, the preeminent example of an Enlightenment nation, of a democratic nation, where free elections are determinative. The voice of the people, not that of an autocrat, reign.
But now with a defeated president doing all that he can do to call into question the legitimacy of our recent election, and with millions of his supporters influenced by him, we should be reminded that democracy is a human achievement, not to be taken for granted.
Susan Rice, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, wrote a recent column in the New York Times entitled “Democracy’s Near-Death Experience.” She notes that Donald Trump’s sustained effort, in the face of all the evidence, to convince his followers that the election was a fraud is an attempt to undermine faith in the electoral process, to “torpedo” the very foundation of our democracy: the election of rulers “by the people.” Under Trump’s assault, she argues, our democracy is “experiencing the greatest stress of our lifetime.”
And then, almost as if on cue, Trump supporter Michael Flynn (the former national security advisor, convicted of criminal offenses and subsequently pardoned by Trump) called on Trump to declare a form of martial law and to demand a revote under the auspices of the military. Call for a coup in this venerable democracy?
Surely that is not going to happen. So more disturbing, actually, is the report that election officials in several states have had to ask for police protection in the face of threats from those claiming the election was a fraud. And all of those come in the face of Christopher Krebs, the former top federal cybersecurity official, who has judged the November election the most secure in history, and Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, denying the president’s claim of widespread fraud.
Closer to home, last week Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton initiated his own assault against democracy. Paxton filed a lawsuit asking, in effect, that the Supreme Court overturn Biden victories in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia. The court rejected this brazen attempt to overthrow the will of the people. Deeply disturbing, however, is the number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who signed on to this effort to undermine electoral democracy.
The United States is predicated on the notion that John Locke, not Thomas Hobbes, is right. Government should be “by the people,” not by an anti-democratic autocrat. The current attack against democracy by Trump, a would-be Hobbesian dictator, and by many of his supporters, is a challenge to this Lockean conviction. Despite the increasingly anti-democratic tendencies of so many in the Republican Party, the American judiciary is affirming that this old democracy is up to the challenge.
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.
