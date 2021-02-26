Robert Baird: Liberals versus libertarians

And are we not appalled by the attitude of the mayor of the West Texas town of Colorado City recently quoted by Bill Whitaker in his Tribune-Herald column? “No one,” argued Mayor Boyd — clearly a very, very minimal state advocate — “no one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! The city and county ... owe you NOTHING.” If you are without water or power, figure it out on your own, he argued.

Social justice: my keeping what I earn and you keeping what you earn. That is hardly social justice because what we earn is never simply what we earn. What we earn is in part a result of the family into which we were born, a family we did not choose, much less earn. What we earn is in part a result of the mind and body we have, not earnings but gifts. And what we earn is in part a result of the structures — educational programs, physical infrastructures, financial arrangements and health systems — that that we neither envisioned nor built. Not earnings but the gifts of others who did envision and who did build.