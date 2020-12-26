Robert Baird: Loving a dog and a dog’s love

His needs were simple; he was content with two meals a day, water, the occasional treat, racing back and forth along the fence, and lots of hugs.

The pandemic has been a dream for Ace. Having his favorite humans around all the time, he has soaked up the extra moments he has had with us at home. I am so grateful that we had these last two weeks to prepare ourselves for his death, and Scott ensured that Ace was never alone. We had noticed that his breathing had become faster and louder. The cancer that earlier took his leg had spread to his lungs. We watched him closely, and the last two days he was more restless, but he never stopped wagging his tail, licking the boys’ faces like lollipops, barking at squirrels, dogs, and other passers-by.

At the moment of death, he was surrounded by us all with our hands on his back and face and the sounds of Malcolm and Dawson saying “good boy” to their canine brother as he drifted peacefully off to sleep outside on his favorite bed and red blanket and with the cool December air in his tired lungs. He was 11 years, 9 months and 2 days old.