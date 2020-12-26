Robert Baird: Loving a dog and a dog’s love

Many years ago, my across-the street-neighbor and friend, Preston Dyer — many in Waco know Preston as the founding director of Baylor University’s Social Work Program — called and asked me to come quietly to his back door. My 6-year old daughter, Susan, was in his den, sitting on the floor, holding a few-days-old poodle puppy. For several afternoons, Preston whispered, Susan had come over, sat on the floor, and held that puppy for an hour or so.
“Bob,” he said, “I will give that puppy to Susan if it is OK with you.”
I had never had a pet. My mother could not imagine having such a creature in the house. But watching Susan cradle that puppy, my heart melted, and we had us a dog. In delightful gratitude, Susan said: “Daddy, you can name him.” That is how we came to have a “Plato” in our house, named after, well, Plato.
Several years later, my wife, Alice, introduced another dog into our home. She, Preston and his wife Genie often walked together early in the morning. One day a shaggy mutt began to follow them; he did so for days. This filthy, lonely-looking, sweet-acting mixed breed of a dog seemed so needy that Alice and Preston eventually took him to our backyard, fed him, washed him, shaved off his matted hair and said “Bob, how about another dog?” “But I get to name him,” added Alice. And that is how “Willie,” named after her favorite singer, entered our lives. For 17 years Plato and then Willie ran our home.
Susan is now 49. She, our son-in-law Scott and our two grandsons, Malcolm and Dawson, live in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Their dog, Ace, died last week. In her grief and in memory of Ace, this is what she posted on her Facebook page:
Thank you family and friends for reaching out to us after Ace died.
Loving a dog and a dog’s love, as so many of you know, is like no other. Unlike the relationships among humans where there is language and complex emotions to muck things up at times, with a dog it is simple and pure. Ace lived in the moment. ou walked into the room, he would look up and thump, thump, thump his tail in eager anticipation of being petted or of receiving a treat or of just hearing the sound of your voice. If you were too busy, he’d lie back down, patiently awaiting the next opportunity.
His mind wasn’t filled with resentment if you were too busy, nor worries that you wouldn’t return. As I say, he lived in the moment, enjoying, for example, each squirrel like it was his first experience of chasing and never catching this furry thing that would run and climb and taunt him from the trees.
Enjoying each meal, he would treat it like it was his first experience of such culinary delights. Ace didn’t hold grudges or have resentments. He didn’t pass judgment. He didn’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. Even his experience of jealousy seemed pure: seeing others hugging or wrestling, he wouldn’t sulk, but jump into the mix to be a part of the fun.
His needs were simple; he was content with two meals a day, water, the occasional treat, racing back and forth along the fence, and lots of hugs.
The pandemic has been a dream for Ace. Having his favorite humans around all the time, he has soaked up the extra moments he has had with us at home. I am so grateful that we had these last two weeks to prepare ourselves for his death, and Scott ensured that Ace was never alone. We had noticed that his breathing had become faster and louder. The cancer that earlier took his leg had spread to his lungs. We watched him closely, and the last two days he was more restless, but he never stopped wagging his tail, licking the boys’ faces like lollipops, barking at squirrels, dogs, and other passers-by.
At the moment of death, he was surrounded by us all with our hands on his back and face and the sounds of Malcolm and Dawson saying “good boy” to their canine brother as he drifted peacefully off to sleep outside on his favorite bed and red blanket and with the cool December air in his tired lungs. He was 11 years, 9 months and 2 days old.
It’s a sensory loss. The house feels empty, too quiet. I miss his heavy presence against my leg while I sleep. I miss his nudging my hand to pet him or to keep on petting if I had stopped. I miss the sound of his tail thump, thump, thumping when I said his name. I miss his scratching on the back door (which was some feat with only three legs). I still brace myself expecting his neurotic barking at any television commercial containing dogs.
Ace has been everything I could imagine a family dog could be and more. As a friend said: the pain we feel is a measure of the amount of unconditional love he provided our family.
I just miss him so much. I feel so sad. My mind can’t comprehend his absence. Where is he and what is he experiencing? I feel anxiety and bits of panic like, is he okay? But I keep reassuring myself that he had the best life. As Dawson assured me, he lived longer than it he should have given his having gotten lost in a new city at the age of four months, having been attacked by a pit bull at age one year, and having had cancer that cost him a leg.
I’m sure other dogs have been loved this much, but certainly not more. I just wish we had one more day.
In the last hours of his life Malcolm and I wished he could talk and tell us what he was feeling. But as I said before, he communicated so marvelously through his actions. So what did his actions teach us?
Always greet your humans every time they enter a room.
Run outside everyday, regardless of the weather.
Notice and appreciate nature.
Greet visitors, delivery people, neighbors with joy and enthusiasm.
Be loyal to and defend your family.
Hold your hips level even when standing on one leg.
Don’t worry yourself with vanity; others will love you even with bumps, lumps, and funny haircuts.
Enjoy every hot dog in case it is your last.
Never tire of giving and receiving affection.
Take the time to rest.
Enjoy cool air even from floor vents, the heat of the sun on your back, and the soft grass under your belly.
Rest In Peace my beloved Ace. We will always carry you in our hearts.
And to every family who might have received a dog for Christmas, oh what joy you have in store.
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.