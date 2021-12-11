Robert Baird: Must Baylor faculty prove their Christian worth?

Perhaps Glanzer’s underlying agenda is revealed in his claim that there is no clarity “about what ‘Christian’ even means at Baylor.” I am sure he is right about that. Being Baptist has always been messy. But how might one rectify that situation? How might one go about ensuring that everyone at Baylor agreed on precisely what “Christian” means? One solution (and maybe this gets at Glanzer’s elusive agenda) would be for a select group to decide (define) precisely what “Christian” means, develop a creedal statement reflecting that definition and require all faculty members to adhere. Another disconcerting thought: an unwritten creed employed by a small group of Baylor faculty and administrators in annual faculty evaluations, gauging one’s Christian example. Indeed, one Baylor faculty member has said to me that he worries what Glanzer really wants is “an assessable metric” that can be used to measure a faculty member’s Christian commitment. In fact, several faculty members have expressed something like this concern — that Glanzer may well desire a closer examination of faculty members’ Christian beliefs during annual evaluations.