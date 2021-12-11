Robert Baird: Must Baylor faculty prove their Christian worth?

Oh my! Last spring Baylor University’s Christian commitment was attacked from without, and now comes a harsh charge from within. The broadside from afar came in May when Robert Jeffress, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, voiced an absolute absurdity. “Christians, do not send your students to Baylor,” he commanded, because students’ faith at Baylor is being “completely torn apart by infidels in the religion department.” Jeffress’ tempest dealt with questions of Christian tolerance and inclusion.
Now, from within Baylor itself, Perry Glanzer, professor of educational foundations and resident scholar of the Baylor Institute for Studies of Religion, has launched further religious criticism of the university [Waco Tribune-Herald, Dec. 5]. He accuses the administration of failing to encourage faculty members’ commitment to “the Christian mission in their scholarship, teaching and service.” In fact, the first paragraph of his column claims “Baylor’s Christian commitment has actually stagnated with regard to the faculty.” By the time he reaches his conclusion, his judgment has intensified: Under the current administration, he argues, when it comes to the faculty and its Christian mission, the university has actually “regressed.”
One of the first responses to Glanzer’s piece I received was from a Baylor faculty member who has participated in such programs as Baylor’s Academy for Teaching and Learning and Baylor’s Institute for Faith and Learning. “I was,” he said, “terribly confused when I read his piece. I could not comprehend what he was talking about.”
What, then, could be at the heart of Glanzer’s strong indictment of Baylor’s Christian life?
It’s certainly true that Baylor’s drive to become a tier-one research institution puts a strain on certain traditional Baylor values. If the gaining of tenure and then promotion depends upon a faculty member’s dedicated research and top-tier journal publications, then faculty activity, especially the activity of young tenure-track faculty, gets seriously redirected. And if the university is not strongly intentional, the emphasis on high quality classroom teaching and the focus on Christian commitment can begin to fade.
But while I’m sure the university can always do better, Glanzer’s criticisms baffle because in so many ways Baylor has been quite intentional in preserving the traditional values of high quality teaching and a Christian environment. Since Glanzer’s criticisms seem so wide of the mark, perhaps he has another agenda in mind. In fact, one dimension of his attack on Baylor intimates just such an agenda. At the conclusion of this piece, I will focus on that worrisome possibility.
First, brief comments about Baylor’s ongoing drive to support quality teaching and Christian commitments: Take teaching. And I acknowledge again, top-tier research ambitions can strain efforts to provide and maintain high quality teaching. Years ago I had a conversation with one of Baylor’s outstanding undergraduates who had gone on to receive a Ph.D. from a prestigious university. He was then hired as a young tenure-track faculty member by another prestigious university. He told me with some dismay that when he was hired, they made clear they were not concerned about his teaching, only that he publish in journals of a significant level.
When Baylor began moving toward requiring more publications from faculty, intense discussions ensued about the challenge this might pose to classroom teaching. In part in response, Baylor’s Academy for Teaching and Learning was created in 2008. Its mission from the outset: integrate “teaching, scholarship, collegiality and service in a Christian environment.” Now under the direction of Professor Lenore Wright, the academy provides programs and workshops throughout the academic year supporting faculty activity in the classroom. The academy’s Summer Faculty Institute also relieves 20 faculty members of classroom responsibilities to spend five weeks with one another focused, alongside other faculty concerns, on the craft of teaching. This is an example of how Baylor acts in intentional ways to ensure what many have long considered the hallmark of a Baylor education: high quality classroom performance.
The Glanzer claim that Baylor is stagnant, indeed regressive, with regard to supporting faculty members’ Christian commitment in scholarship, teaching and service runs roughshod over so many Baylor undertakings. It ignores altogether the activities of the chaplain’s office under the direction of Dr. Burt Burleson, a former pastor who received his Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Ministry from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary; programs of the Institute for Faith and Learning, helping Baylor aspire to be “a university of the first rank committed to its Baptist and Christian heritage,” overseen by Professor Darin Davis, pastor of one of the oldest Baptist congregations in the state; the relatively new Baylor Center for Christian Philosophy, directed by Professor Stephen Evans and focused on “important issues that arise when humans try to live the Gospel in the modern world” — surely a considerable concern today; endowed lectures in the Department of Religion organized by Professor Doug Weaver; and the spiritually relevant conversations that take place in and out of Baylor classrooms every day.
Given that Glanzer’s attack on Baylor seems so wide of the mark, what is it he wants from the university? Specifically, what does he want from Baylor with regard to Baylor’s Christian mission? Is there an underlying Glanzer agenda? If so, what might that be?
Perhaps Glanzer’s underlying agenda is revealed in his claim that there is no clarity “about what ‘Christian’ even means at Baylor.” I am sure he is right about that. Being Baptist has always been messy. But how might one rectify that situation? How might one go about ensuring that everyone at Baylor agreed on precisely what “Christian” means? One solution (and maybe this gets at Glanzer’s elusive agenda) would be for a select group to decide (define) precisely what “Christian” means, develop a creedal statement reflecting that definition and require all faculty members to adhere. Another disconcerting thought: an unwritten creed employed by a small group of Baylor faculty and administrators in annual faculty evaluations, gauging one’s Christian example. Indeed, one Baylor faculty member has said to me that he worries what Glanzer really wants is “an assessable metric” that can be used to measure a faculty member’s Christian commitment. In fact, several faculty members have expressed something like this concern — that Glanzer may well desire a closer examination of faculty members’ Christian beliefs during annual evaluations.
This possible Glanzer agenda (and something must have given birth to his strong critique of Baylor) or one like it will gain only minority support as long as Baylor cherishes its Baptist heritage, as long as Baylor is committed to the value of individual freedom and perspectives. Disagreements even about the meaning of the crucial word “Christian” are inevitable among the best of us. That comes with freedom. But Baylor has in the past thrived in the midst of such freedom — and hopefully will do so in the future.
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.