Robert Baird: New Year’s thoughts on luck, bad and good

I have welcomed in 85 new years. “Welcomed” is not quite the right word, for I have no idea when I became aware that there was such a thing.

The passing of the old year and the beginning of the new often causes us to reflect on what has been and what might yet be. Moreover, most would agree that we are responsible for much that has occurred, and that the future to a significant extent is open and filled with possibilities that we can dream about and, with discipline and effort, achieve. The latter possibility, of course, is the origin of New Year’s resolutions.

On the other hand, there is so much in our lives over which we have no control: chance events that happen to us and to those we love. Some of these random occurrences turn out to be bad, some even tragic. Others turn out to be good, some so even exceed fondest hopes.

Thinking first about bad luck: those random or chance events that one never would have chosen because of their accompanying pain, suffering, and loss. Consider Rabbi Harold Kushner’s illustration from his book “When Bad Things Happen to Good People.” Kushner’s son, Aaron, died of a biological defect called progeria, a disease which ages the body prematurely and rapidly. Kushner observes that when a man and a woman make love, the man’s ejaculate swarms with millions of sperm cells, each one carrying a slightly different set of biological characteristics and each one looking to fertilize a waiting egg. Some unions of sperm and egg “will cause a child to be born with a physical handicap, perhaps a fatal malady.” Other unions will result “not only in good health, but superior athletic or musical ability, or creative intelligence.” But which sperm reaches and fertilizes which egg is a random event not guided by any intention. That Kushner’s son had progeria was bad luck, an awful random turn of events.

Most bad luck is not of the magnitude of the Kushner family, but it’s impossible to imagine anyone’s life totally immune from chance occurrences that never would have been chosen.

What is bad luck in one sense, however, may turn out to be good luck in another; perhaps the best luck of one’s life. I have had intriguing conversations with students discussing the following hypothetical but realistic possibility. John, a disciplined student, unfailingly sets his electric alarm to be on time for his 8 o’clock physics class. One night an intense thunderstorm comes through, and John wakes up on his own at 7:50 starring at a silent blinking clock, the result of a temporary power outage. Horrified, he rushes to get dressed but quickly realizes that it is simply too late to make his class. Unhappy, he heads for breakfast. The cafeteria is crowded, but he spots a chair at the end of a table and grabs it. Sitting across from him is a girl he’s never met; they strike up a conversation, that results in a friendship, that blossoms into love, that eventuates in marriage, three children, and ten grandchildren — none of which was likely to have happened without the “bad luck” of the power outage. Bad luck in one sense, glorious luck in another. With a little effort almost everyone can think back over his or her life and “see” such events. Reflections on what might not have been without such randomly lucky events, including thoughts of who might not have been without such lucky events, can take one’s breath away.

One can even think of this bad luck/good luck phenomenon at the cosmic level. There is much scientific agreement that 66 million years ago an asteroid crashed into the coast of Central America. It was of such size and velocity that it vaporized, sending soot all around the planet, affecting plant growth worldwide and killing off 75% of the earth’s animals, including the dinosaurs. But without that asteroid’s strike changing for an extended period of time the earth’s climate, informed speculation is that the modern world would not have emerged. Killing off the dinosaurs paved the way for new species. No asteroid, no dead dinosaurs. No dead dinosaurs, no emerging homo sapiens. No homo sapiens, no you, no me. An asteroid 66 million years ago was bad luck for dinosaurs, good luck for homo sapiens and magnificent luck for you and me.

How do we respond to this sometimes fortunate, sometimes tragic, luck in life? My graduate school professor John Wilcox, in a book titled “The Bitterness of Job: A Philosophical Reading,” emphasized that living is more than acting. We do act, we do plan, we do choose. But we also undergo. And among the things we sometimes undergo is bad luck. Are there any responses to bad luck that are, in any conceivable way, positive or redemptive?

Caution: Even to raise this question, and especially to provide any positive response, runs the risk of failing to recognize and to be sensitive to the fact that some instances of bad luck may seem, especially to people who experience them, so tragic as simply to be unamenable to any helpful idea. Recognizing this, nevertheless, here are thoughts of a couple of philosophers to be considered.

Philosopher Nick Wolterstorff: Sympathy for the “world’s wounds” can be enlarged by the anguish of our own tragic experiences. Philosopher Martha Nussbaum: The world “is a chancy arbitrary place made partially habitable by the decency of friendship.” Putting the two together: To allow one’s own bad luck to sensitize one to the tragic luck of others, and to be comforted in one’s own bad luck by the caring love of friends, may be the most positive and most powerful words that can be said in the face of truly tragic bad luck. Of course there is a whole world of religious thought that can become relevant here, but that must be left for another day.

And what about good luck? What is there to say but gratitude beyond measure! Actually, not a bad exercise for the new year.