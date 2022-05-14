Robert Baird: On canceling Russian artists and athletes

I have changed my mind about a matter. That may be too strong, for I may be missing something here — maybe something obvious, maybe something important. So better said: I am cautiously reconsidering an attitude I have had.

I have applauded every instance of Russian citizens being punished for Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian cellist canceled by organizers in Switzerland. Yes!

Russian tennis players banned from Wimbledon. Yes!

Russia’s soccer team excluded from international competition. Yes!

Russian athletes barred from the Paralympics games. Yes!

Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet canceled by the Met. Yes!

That will show Putin! And Russia!

But a recent New York Times opinion piece has challenged my applauding these events: caused me to reconsider all of my “yeses.” Kevin Platt, professor of Russian studies at the University of Pennsylvania, argues that Russian art (music, painting, film, dance) and Russian athletics (my addition) do not “belong” (except under certain peculiar circumstances when they do) to the Russian state. In fact, “aggressively or indiscriminately” canceling artists and athletes simply for being Russian ironically reflects, argues Platt, the “same kind of nationalist thinking driving the Russian invasion in the first place.”

“To adopt such a stance [indiscriminately banning Russians from international events] is to support a world of pernicious national antagonisms and closed borders. That is precisely the world that Putin seeks to create with this war,” he wrote.

Platt’s essay has not only challenged my thinking about canceling the participation of Russian artists and athletes, but has reminded me that applauding such cancellations is inconsistent with an aspect of ancient philosophical stoicism that for years I have found appealing.

The Roman statesman Cicero (106-43 BCE) and the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius (121-180 CE) were among those stoic philosophers who viewed themselves as “citizens of the world.” That perspective came to be known as “cosmopolitanism.” We live in two communities: the community of our birth and the community of human beings. For these cosmopolitan Roman stoics, the good citizen is both a citizen of Rome and a citizen of the world. It is an argument for increasingly expansive loyalties that do not minimize the earlier loyalties. And so, one has commitments to one’s family, one’s city, one’s state, one’s country, but also to the moral community of humanity — that is, one is also a citizen of the world.

As expressed by contemporary philosopher Martha Nussbaum: To be a stoic citizen of the world is to become “a sensitive and empathetic interpreter” of others and “ ‘enter into the mind’ of the other, as far as is possible,” no matter the nationality of the other. And this is precisely what I was not doing in indiscriminately applauding the exclusion of Russian artists and athletes from the world community of performance and competition.

Being a citizen of the world, by the way, is the point of the most memorable of the teachings of Jesus: the good Samaritan story. Who is my neighbor, the parable asks? Every human being, the parable answers. How does the children’s song put it? Jesus loves the little children of the world. From a religious point of view, if one believes that God is the creator of all, then we are all, spiritually, brothers and sisters.

I know. I know. It does get complicated. Among the citizens of the world have been the brutal likes of Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot and Josef Stalin. Now Vladimir Putin joins their ranks. And it is beyond me to even conceive of becoming a sensitive and empathetic interpreter of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine (though, remarkably, there do seem to be some American admirers of Putin).

Matters are also complicated by the fact that undoubtedly some of the Russian artists and athletes support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. How can we know who is who? How can we discriminate? Moreover, we do want to put as much pressure on Putin as possible. Maybe isolating Russian artists and athletes helps to do that. And what about the average Russian citizen who suffers from the various sanctions the world has taken against Putin? Should not our worry about them be on a par with any concern we might have about artists and athletes? Such confounding questions.

Nevertheless, Putin’s inhumanity should not undermine the world’s humanity. Unfortunately, reports from around Europe (for example, England, Germany and Italy) that Russian children in those countries are being bullied at school and in other venues evidence a lack of humanity. So, I am back to the value of promulgating the stoic emphasis on our being “citizens of the world.”

Several years ago a Boy Scout Troop made the rounds in our neighborhood offering (for a fee — a fundraising project) to place an American flag in one’s yard on special days of the year: the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Flag Day, etc. My wife Alice and I have readily participated. We are patriots; we love the United States, a nation that has contributed to our well-being in ways beyond the counting.

And though I have not yet done it, I have this strong desire to fly, alongside the American flag, a United Nations flag as a way of indicating that in addition to expressing solidarity with citizens of my own country, I want to express solidarity with peoples of other countries, too. Along with the stoics and along with Christianity, I want to say on behalf of Alice and me: “We are also citizens of the world.”

Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.