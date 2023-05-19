Mark Osler’s marvelous tribute to the teaching of just-retired Baylor professor Bob Darden in the May 7 Tribune-Herald got me to thinking about other great Baylor teachers.

With gratitude for such teachers everywhere, here is a tribute to two of Baylor University’s greats.

Professor of history and a Master Teacher, Jim Vardaman (1928-2018) was my colleague and my dear friend. But he was also my teacher, for like so many, I traveled with him on the overnight train from London to Edinburgh and the overnight boat from Wales to Ireland. I explored cities and sites with him along the Danube River and the Baltic Sea. I visited cemeteries with him from Paris to Vienna and museums from Prague to St. Petersburg, Russia.

And to travel with Jim was to be introduced to a culture and its history by one who spent his professional life immersing himself in cultures plural: teaching for a year in a university in south China; traversing the USSR on the Trans-Siberian Railway from Beijing to Moscow; lecturing at universities in Russia, Serbia and Egypt; traveling multiple times in every country in Europe — almost always with students in tow, running (sometimes literally) to keep up with him.

Jim was teaching all along the way — teaching that included political events and the significance of geography to be sure, but teaching that also included literature, music and the visual arts, teaching that brought laughter at human folly and, yes, sometimes tears at human tragedy. The breadth and depth of his knowledge and the empathy of his spirit was staggering.

If I were to try to capture Jim’s contribution as a teacher in a sentence, here it is. Throughout his 33 years on the Baylor faculty, he was concerned to take Baylor students to the world both literally and in the classroom, thus opening their minds to new horizons, their hearts to new levels of compassion, and shepherding them away from the certainties that lead to dogmatism.

And if they could not travel with him abroad, he would bring the world to them as he did for years chairing the most prestigious lecture series at Baylor: the Beall-Russell Lectures in the Humanities, bringing to Baylor individuals ranging from Bill Moyers to Maya Angelou, from Pulitzer-Prize winning Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz to the Dean of Westminster Abbey, Michael Mayne.

And thinking of the Abbey: In 2000, Westminster Abbey held an occasion honoring Jim’s years of service to Westminster School, to Baylor’s England abroad programs and for his role, in general, to international education.

Ann Vardaman Miller

And then there is Ann Vardaman Miller (1926-2006), Jim’s sister. She was a Master Teacher, one of the first two at Baylor to be so named.

A Baylor icon if ever there was one. A more devoted following among Baylor alumni it would be hard to find. Here are reminiscences of three of her students.

“Professor Miller was, of course, always dazzling. But one day she actually undid me. She said she wanted to teach us something about poetic rhythm, so she started to recite [William] Blake’s ‘The Tyger’ from memory. Slowly, at first, the words shaped in that gorgeous, sophisticated, Southern-tinged accent, so far from Blake, but so right. As she went on, she started to hammer out the rhythm on her desk, louder and louder with each stanza. By the third, she was standing up and pounding the desk with her fist. Declaiming the poem. No, orating it. Her fist against the hard wood with every pulse.

“She finished, a soft sweat lining her forehead and cheekbones. Out of breath, too. (We, stunned.) She sank into her chair and lowered her head into her hands. And dismissed the class. ‘Leave,’ she said — and then she mumbled, ‘Go and do what comes naturally.’

“I did. I left, went to Pat Neff Hall, and changed my major to English. My parents thought I was nuts.” [Mark Scarbrough, teacher of literature and author of twelve books]

And another: “I remember being a shy, self-conscious freshman in Ann Miller’s class. The first day she went through the class roster and asked each of us to quote a line of poetry. By the time she came to me my mouth was dry and my heart was pounding, but I was able to remember, ‘I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep.’ Relief swept through me as I thought my job was done.

“Then she asked if I knew who wrote the line and the poem. I died a thousand deaths as I replied in a squeaky voice that it was my father’s standard reply to ‘Are we there yet?’ on long trips.

“Instead of the reprimand I expected, she said, ‘Wonderful,’ and launched into a discourse about how literature can enrich our lives. I don’t really remember what she said after ‘wonderful’, I just wanted to hear her say it again and again.” [Susan Sneed Alexander, Class of 1982]

One more: “When I was a student at Baylor and first getting to know Ann Miller, I had occasion to walk across Founders Mall with her one day. It was a gorgeous spring afternoon. The grounds crew had just planted several million daffodils, and all was right with the world.

“I’m not sure where we were headed — or why — but on the way Ann spotted, at a distance, two students she knew, sitting on a bench. They were closely entwined, very much minding their own business, which seemed to be each other. As we strode toward the romantic couple, Ann began rather loudly declaiming those immortal lines of Tennyson’s “Locksley Hall”: ‘In the Spring a livelier iris changes on the burnished dove;/In the Spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.’

“By the time we arrived at the bench and were standing behind the pink-faced couple, Ann made a smooth segue from the 19th to the 20th century. Turning her attention to the pretty, young blonde sitting there, Ann placed a hand on the girl’s shoulder, shook her head sadly and quoted Yeats: ‘I heard an old religious man/But yesternight declare/That he had found a text to prove/That only God, my dear,/Could love you for yourself alone/and not your yellow hair.’

“The couples’ response was a marvelous combination of embarrassment and sheer delight.

“If I hadn’t understood before, I understood then that I was in the presence of a different kind of teacher — different in relation to her students, different in relation to her work — someone so in love with poetry, with what the written and spoken word can convey, that the language of books through her was constantly escaping the page.” [Gayla McGlamery, professor of English literature, Loyola University Maryland]

Mark Osler is right: Bob Darden’s teaching changed lives. So did Jim Vardaman’s and Ann Miller’s. Students’ lives have been and continue to be changed by great teachers at Baylor, at McLennan Community College and elsewhere. In addition to Baylor’s highly commendable achievement of becoming a tier-one research institution, may she also continue to be committed to great classroom teaching, for it does change lives.