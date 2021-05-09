Robert Baird: Perils exist in simplifying raging debate over abortion

In fact, could not Pro-Life Waco do this (support Planned Parenthood’s educational program) while still adamantly opposing Planned Parenthood’s providing abortion services? This is not a far-fetched idea. After all, it is quite possible to approve of and support some activities of an organization while disapproving of and strongly opposing other activities of that organization. Think of those who love our country, support most of what the United States does, yet took to the streets opposing the government’s prosecution of the Vietnam War.

As I say, the whole issue is complex and troubling. Perhaps the greatest provider of abortions is Mother Nature if you think of miscarriages as spontaneous abortions. According to a Mayo Clinic document, about “10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. But the actual number is likely higher because many miscarriages [spontaneous abortions] occur so early in pregnancy that a woman doesn’t realize she’s pregnant.”

These spontaneous abortions typically occur because of problems with fetal development. Of course, a problem with fetal development is one of the reasons women and/or couples sometimes choose to have a medically induced abortion.