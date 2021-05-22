Robert Baird: Responding to a broadside against Baylor

“Christians, do not send your students to Baylor,” declared Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, in a Wednesday interview on the Todd Starnes radio show.
His broadside against Baylor became increasingly extreme. “I don’t think any true Christian parents who want their kids to have a Christian education would allow their children anywhere near Baylor University.” He went so far as to charge that students are having their faith “completely torn apart by infidels in the religion department.” It would be interesting to ask Jeffress to name one infidel in the whole of Baylor University, much less in the religion department. This Jeffress assertion is reminiscent of Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s claims in the 1950s to have had a list of 200 members of the State Department who were Communists. The number on his list continued to drop: 70, then 50, and finally 10, but he never actually named one. So, who are the infidels in the Baylor religion department, Pastor Jeffress? He surely knows that there are none.
This is not the first time, of course, that an extremely conservative pastor has launched an attack against Baylor. The list of such critics would go all the way back to J. Frank Norris, who in the early 20th century attacked Baylor for teaching “that hell-born, Bible-destroying, deity-of-Christ-denying” view called evolution. Norris’s attacks against Baylor were so vicious that in 1922 and 1923 the Baptist General Convention of Texas refused to seat Norris or his church at the annual conventions.
And now comes Jeffress. What set him off, of course, was the recent decision by the board of regents to permit the university to grant a club charter to Baylor’s LGBTQ student organization. Within the last two years such recognition has been called for by the Baylor Faculty Senate, the Baylor Student Senate and thousands of Baylor alumni who signed a petition co-authored by attorney Skye Perryman, Baugh Foundation executive Jackie Baugh Moore and higher educational consultant Dr. Tracy Teaff. That petition, as many will recall, requested that “the university reconsider its exclusion of student organizations that are designed to provide a community for individuals in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning (‘LGBTQ’) and allied community.”
The university’s eventual positive response to those requests led Jeffress not just to oppose that decision, but to the charges that Baylor was affirming “ungodly behavior” and that professors “were trying to convince young Christians to question their faith in God.”
Baylor certainly does not need my defense. Baylor can well take care of herself, as she has marvelously done over the years in the face of vicious attacks by the likes of Norris, and can certainly do so in the face of Jeffress’ ludicrous claim of “infidels in the religion department.” I wonder, by the way, if there are Baylor graduates who are members of his church who will call his hand on such charges against Baylor?
A life changed
So while Baylor does not need my defense, the Jeffress broadside against Baylor has caused me to think again of my alma mater, how it was that I came to Baylor, and the role Baylor played in modeling for me what it meant to be both a critical thinker and a committed Christian. And what Baylor did for me it has done for thousands of students over the years, and will continue to do for students in the future, notwithstanding the warning of Jeffress not to send students “anywhere near Baylor University.”
When I graduated from Little Rock Central High in 1955, I was headed for a small Methodist college in Arkansas and then on to law school. Religious experiences the summer before college led me in a different direction, however, and that fall I found myself in a small Baptist college in Arkansas thinking about the ministry. But one day in the spring of that freshman year, my English professor asked me to stay after class. “You may not know it,” she said, “but the questions you’re raising about the literature we are reading are philosophical questions. We don’t even offer philosophy here at the present time. You should transfer to Baylor University and study philosophy.” I did, thus encountering the intellectual world of Baylor, and my life was forever changed.
Early in my Baylor career I had among my teachers Ralph Lynn in history, Glenn Capp in debate, and Jack Kilgore in philosophy — all three well on their way to becoming Baylor legends. These teachers and many others at Baylor introduced me both to the world of ideas and to the responsibility of thinking critically about those ideas.
Eventually, I came to see these Baylor teachers as part of a larger and longer academic tradition going all the way back to Socrates who argued that the unexamined life isn’t worth living. Socrates viewed himself as a gadfly with a God-given task of stimulating individuals to think, to evaluate critically the principles guiding their lives. And that is what Baylor did for me: stimulating me to think seriously about matters that matter.
Considering heritage
But what about Baylor’s religious heritage, its Christian heritage, its Baptist heritage? Is the critical spirit to which Baylor introduced me compatible with a religious culture that encourages commitment? It was also at Baylor that I was led to see the mind as a gift of God and the disciplined development of the mind as a moral and religious obligation.
Quite specifically, I was led to see that devotion to the critical life of the mind is one of the ways we acknowledge the religious insight that as limited creatures of God, we are not God. And since we are not, we, indeed, always see through a glass darkly.
Against this background of the acknowledgment of human finitude, uncertainty, and the need for the critical spirit, the Baylor faculty also taught me as a young student that while liberal education is liberation from the limits of place and time and circumstance, it is also liberation to reflective commitment.
To teach students to live the critical life of the mind without being paralyzed by doubt; to teach students to acknowledge ambiguity without being overwhelmed by uncertainty; to teach students to live with an open and tolerant spirit without sacrificing personal commitment to what one believes after careful reflection to be true and good and beautiful just is Baylor’s intellectual heritage.
No need, really, to worry overly about Jeffress and his charges of “infidels in the Baylor religion department.” Unfazed, Baylor will surely continue to do its marvelous thing: enabling students to mature both in their critical thinking and in their spiritual commitments.
Robert Baird is professor emeritus of philosophy at Baylor University.