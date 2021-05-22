Robert Baird: Responding to a broadside against Baylor

The university’s eventual positive response to those requests led Jeffress not just to oppose that decision, but to the charges that Baylor was affirming “ungodly behavior” and that professors “were trying to convince young Christians to question their faith in God.”

Baylor certainly does not need my defense. Baylor can well take care of herself, as she has marvelously done over the years in the face of vicious attacks by the likes of Norris, and can certainly do so in the face of Jeffress’ ludicrous claim of “infidels in the religion department.” I wonder, by the way, if there are Baylor graduates who are members of his church who will call his hand on such charges against Baylor?

A life changed

So while Baylor does not need my defense, the Jeffress broadside against Baylor has caused me to think again of my alma mater, how it was that I came to Baylor, and the role Baylor played in modeling for me what it meant to be both a critical thinker and a committed Christian. And what Baylor did for me it has done for thousands of students over the years, and will continue to do for students in the future, notwithstanding the warning of Jeffress not to send students “anywhere near Baylor University.”