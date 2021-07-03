Robert Baird: Talking race in America should include both our triumphs, failures

Yet state legislators across the country, including in Texas, have rushed to prohibit or discourage the teaching of critical race theory to new generations. But as has now been frequently pointed out: To prohibit teaching that systematic racism has been a fundamental part of our identity as a nation is in itself an excellent example of systematic racism.

Now to my second thought: With regard to our country’s racism, we have made progress. That’s no consolation to the families and friends of George Floyd and other victims of latter-day racial injustice. I understand that, but culturally we have made progress and that, too, is an important thought for a reason I will try to spell out.

In the summer of 1958, the summer before my senior year in college, I was involved in a chaplain’s extern program at the Baptist hospital in Little Rock. On one occasion, the director of the program was leading a one-day seminar for 10 local ministers. Two were black. At 10 we took a break and walked across the street to a coffee shop. After we sat down, the waitress motioned a couple of us over. In a lowered voice, she said that she could not serve the Negroes and that we would have to leave. Returning to the table to report that is burned into my memory. Can you imagine how it burned into the souls of the two black ministers with us? But it is important to acknowledge with deep gratitude that such an occurrence is now inconceivable. Prohibiting discrimination in public accommodations was major moral progress in this country, and it came about as much because of individual businessmen and conscientious civic leaders as our laws and courts.