Suppose you and I are in a large space like a college basketball arena. It’s empty except for the two of us and five interesting companions: an elephant lumbering about, a rattlesnake slithering across the floor, a bat flying above, a dog sniffing here and there, and a mosquito buzzing us.

Here’s the question: Which of us is experiencing the environment the way the environment really is? Given the human inclination for self-privileging, our first thought might be that we do. You and I experience the environment as it actually is, while the other creatures less so. But we need to think about that.

Ed Yong, the Pulitzer-award-winning science writer, begins his latest book, “An Immense World,” with the kind of exercise I often had my epistemology (theory of knowledge) students perform. But his exercise is richly scientifically informed and more dramatic than the ones I constructed, so let’s go with his.

Yong points out that the way the two of us, and the way the elephant, the snake, the bat, the dog, and the mosquito experience the environment is determined by the nature of our respective sensory receptors. None of us experience the environment as it “really” is, that is, as it is apart from the way our sensory apparatus “presents” the environment to us.

The elephant, the dog and the mosquito smell smells that as far as the rest of us are concerned are not even there. In fact, Yong notes that dogs can smell thousands (yes, thousands) of times better than humans. Moreover, the dog hears sounds that the other inhabitants of this three-ring circus, including you and me, do not hear. The bat flying around the arena, guided by a form of sonar foreign to the rest of us, experiences the environment in its own unique and peculiar way. The elephant unleashes a “deep, thunderous rumble too low pitched for the bat’s ears” but “felt by the vibration-sensitive belly of the rattlesnake.”

That’s enough to make the point. Every animal, Yong emphasizes, “can only tap into a small fraction of reality’s fullness.” Every creature’s physiology determines its experience of “reality.” No creature experiences reality unadorned — that is, as it is independent of the “coloring” activity of the creature’s sensory receptors. No creature is privileged, I suppose, except in the sense that some creatures have more senses and more complex senses than other creatures, but even then, the reality experienced is a product of the interaction of the unique sense organs of that creature and whatever is out there independent of that creature’s experience. The sensory equipment with which we are born determines the nature of what we experience. Every creature, Yong concludes, is “enclosed within it own unique sensory bubble.”

Let’s stay with that bubble image and ask another question. Is it the case that each human is enclosed in his or her own unique political and social bubble in the same way that each creature is enclosed in its own unique sensory bubble?

Most of those attending the Donald Trump rally at the Waco airport March 25 have such different political perceptions than those who believe that the reelection of Trump would be a nightmare. Are these radically different perceptions determined by social background in the way that sensory experiences of the physical world are determined by physiology?

It seems to me that the answer to this question is twofold: “often, yes,” but “not necessarily.”

Let’s start with the “yes” answer. Who can deny that everyone is strongly influenced by his or her environment? Sometimes the influence is so strong it seems determinative. Children of liberal Democrats tend to become liberal Democrats; children of conservative Republicans, conservative Republicans. Consider the Andy Ogles family. Ogles, a Tennessee Republican, is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. S.E. Cupp in a recent Tribune-Herald opinion piece referenced the Ogles family’s 2021 social media-posted Christmas card. It showed father, mother and children standing before a decorated tree all holding high-powered rifles. This is their Christmas card “commemorating the birth of Christ”! Any likelihood that those three children will ever vote for gun control measures? We are who we are in large part because of the families that raised us and the communities that nurtured us. But, as author Flannery O’Connor noted in one of her letters, while we are our history, we are more than our history.

O’Connor’s observation leads us to the crucially important “not necessarily” answer. Physiology wholly and inevitably determines our sensory experience of the world. It would be nonsense to argue that a person should smell the environment as sensitively as a dog or to experience the world as does a bat. But it is not nonsensical, indeed, it is vitally important to engage individuals in conversation and debate about our respective social and political views. For it is not the case that our environmental history wholly and inevitably determines those views. People have been willing to change beliefs in response to factual evidence and logical arguments. That is how political diseases such as slavery and physical diseases such as polio get eliminated. I know, I know. Slavery was finally abolished in the South not by arguments and evidence, but by guns and Reconstruction, and that is a depressing hitch in what I am saying. But we must also remember that many 18th-century individuals did change their view of slavery as a result of rational considerations. And who knows what the futures of the Ogles children hold. They may become advocates of gun control legislation.

But for changes in social and political views to happen in response to evidence and arguments, the spirit must be willing. And that spirit (openness to facts and logical inferences) is what so often seems lacking these days. Joe Scarborough on his “Morning Joe” TV show recently despaired of current political affairs where facts (Trump lost the election, the vaccine works to control COVID-19) seem not to be in play. “To say that we are in a post-fact world,” he lamented, “is to say that we are in a post-rational world.” I would add: To say that we are in a post-rational world is to say that we are in a lot of trouble.

But we cannot give up hope. We cannot give up hope in the role of evidence and reason in social and political affairs. For to give up that hope is to give up on democracy.