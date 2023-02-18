Socrates and Jesus had much in common. As far as we know, neither wrote a thing. Moreover, they were both viewed by the political powers-that-be as revolutionaries and eventually executed — Socrates condemned to drink the poisonous hemlock; Jesus crucified. But though neither left any writings, and though both were killed as subversives, they are arguably the most influential individuals in human history. Socrates, the founder of Western philosophy; Jesus, the source of the world’s largest religion. The then-dean of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters, Harold Attridge, went so far as to describe the very “identity of Notre Dame as growing out of two narratives: the story of Jesus and the story of Socrates.”

The two are also similar in ironic claims that lay at the heart of their thinking.

Let’s begin with Socrates and a rumor about him in Athens roughly four hundred years before Jesus — a rumor that made its way rapidly around the city. The oracle at Delphi, a spokesperson for the god Apollo, had publicly declared that Socrates was the wisest man in the world.

When Socrates heard this, he was puzzled. He knew that he didn’t know much. How in the world, then, could he be the wisest? Convinced that the claim was mistaken, he set out to prove it wrong. That should be easy. All he had to do was to find someone wiser.

That led him into the public forum asking questions — always looking for someone who had answers, someone who was wise, wiser than he. He had no difficulty finding those who claimed to be wise, indeed, claimed to know a great deal. But quickly, with a little question here, and a brief comment there, Socrates would tie the reputedly wise in knots, making clear to everyone present that those who claimed to know, knew little. Embarrassing prominent individuals in public is part of what got Socrates into so much trouble.

What he eventually realized was that the oracle was right. He, Socrates, was the wisest of all precisely because he knew that he didn’t know. By acknowledging that he did not know, he put himself in the position of a student, a learner, of one striving to know. The acknowledgment of ignorance is the beginning of wisdom. Stated ironically, he who doesn’t know, knows, and he who knows, doesn’t. Meaning, of course, that he who doesn’t know and knows that he doesn’t know, knows much. While he who claims to know what he doesn’t is the most ignorant of all.

Let’s turn to Jesus, and I am gong to offer an interpretation of one of his more enigmatic statements. I think of it too as an ironic claim. Whereas Socrates said: those who realize that they don’t know, do, and those who claim to know, don’t; Jesus said those who are blind, see, while those who claim to see, don’t.

The theological implications of the irony of Jesus are monumental. To claim absolute knowledge of God, as the Pharisees did, to claim to understand God, to claim to see God clearly, is to be blind. By contrast, to acknowledge that the distance between humans and God is so great that God inevitably remains a mystery, that at best we see through a glass darkly, that any claim to fully know God is arrogance, is itself to see, to gain sight, to more adequately understand.

Are we blind, asked the Pharisees? Would that you were, replied Jesus. If you were blind, if you would acknowledge that there is so much you don’t know, that you don’t see, you would, then, see. But because you claim to see when you don’t, you are blind.

Paul Tillich (1886-1965), the German-American existentialist philosopher and theologian, argued for what he called the Protestant principle, asserting that every conclusion we draw about God stands under the judgment of God. God is always more than we can imagine, always beyond every definition we formulate, always breaking out of every box we construct for him, for her, for it. Even our pronouns can’t capture God.

“Every knowledge claim we make about God,” argued Tillich, “is crucified on the cross.” At best we who are finite can only point to the infinite, and our language is always symbolic, pointing beyond itself. At stake here is nothing less than idolatry. For one who never doubts the adequacy of his symbols for God is worshiping the symbols rather than God, and to worship anything other than God is, by definition, idolatry.

To realize this is to realize one’s blindness, but it is a blindness which leads, in God’s ironic economy, to sight, but it is always a sighting through a glass darkly.

And so go the lessons of these ironists. To acknowledge not knowing is to know, said Socrates. To be blind is to see, said Jesus. Humility, according to both Socrates and Jesus, is a virtue of great magnitude.

Thomas Hanks in his recent Waco Tribune-Herald column referenced a powerful admonition, one so powerful it has been repeated in a variety of circumstances.

Here is one of the more powerful of those circumstances. In Jacob Bronowski’s film “Knowledge or Certainty,” a part of his televised “Ascent of Man” series, Bronowski wades out into a muddy steam at the Auschwitz prison camp. Kneeling down, he scoops up a handful of mud from the pond into which were flushed the ashes of untold numbers of Holocaust victims. Reflecting on what people do to one another when they are dogmatically convinced that they are right, Bronowski pleads with the film audience in the words of Oliver Cromwell (referenced by Hanks): “I beseech you in the bowels of Christ [that is, in the name of Christ], think it possible you may be mistaken.”

The psychiatrist M. Scott Peck once observed, “Virtually all of the evil in this world is committed by people who are absolutely certain they know what they are doing.” It is the intolerance of the “true believer.”

Humility: what a virtue! Would that our political leaders gave more evidence of it. Such humility might lead to more reasonable discussions, resulting in more badly needed bipartisan resolutions of serious social problems.