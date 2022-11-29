Robert Baird: The Trump nightmare

A Baylor University colleague of mine for many years, Don Hardcastle, in a recent Tribune-Herald letter, claimed with satisfaction that the reelection of Trump would be the greatest nightmare of the political left. I would not characterize myself as politically left, though I do think of myself as a political liberal. But let’s not be evasive — Hardcastle surely has the likes of me in mind, for he is certainly correct: Like another Tribune-Herald letter writer, Louis Hirsch, I consider even the thought of Trump being reelected a nightmare of the first order.

Hardcastle also suggests that those of us who find Trump a nightmare “show contempt for those who have conservative views.” This is simply not true; I will eventually address this claim.

But first, why is it such a nightmare even to think of Trump as once again the president of the United States?

Let me divide the source of the Trumpian nightmare into two parts: First, Trump’s personal behavior that reflects such contempt for others; and second, his engagement (and please note how awful this is) in what even leaders of his own party acknowledge was an assault against democracy itself.

Concerning Trump’s demeaning behavior, this encompasses a long, tiresomely familiar litany, so I limit myself to a few examples. There is his acknowledged sexual misconduct in the “Access Hollywood” tape in which he brags about grabbing women sexually, which he says he could readily do because he was a star. Hardcastle applauds Trump because Trump “says what he means and does what he says.” Here is surely an example of that, for many women have come forward with accusations of Trump’s sexual assault.

Another example is Trump’s disparagement of former Sen. John McCain, arguing that he was not a war hero because he had been captured. Or consider Trump’s response to a reporter’s congenital physical condition by flapping his arms in an effort to imitatively mock the reporter.

As I say, there is no end to this litany of Trump’s personal meanness and demeaning of others, but let me stop with these few examples, for there is a far scarier cause of the Trumpian nightmare. It is his assault on democracy itself. This was thoroughly evidenced in his refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 election, a refusal to abide by the principle of the peaceful transfer of power (the practice of which has been such a point of American pride), a refusal that eventually led to his encouragement of an assault against the Capitol itself, an effort to violently overturn the election, to undermine our democracy.

Despite failing in every court case to find any evidence that the election was not fair, Trump continued to refuse to accept the result. He also refused to attend the inauguration of his successor, becoming the first president in modern times not to so.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a day that also shall live in infamy, citizens, incited by Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intent of overthrowing the election, an election whose integrity had been affirmed and reaffirmed by state courts and federal courts and, in effect, by the Supreme Court of the United States, by Trump’s own attorney general, and finally by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security. And there is no doubting who planted the seed of this subversive act. As Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell himself said: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day.”

Susan Rice, former U.S. national security advisor, has written of “democracy’s near-death experience” on Jan. 6, 2021. She notes that Trump’s sustained effort, in the face of all the evidence, to convince unquestioning followers that the election was a fraud was an attempt to “torpedo” the very foundation of our democracy: the election of rulers “by the people.” Under Trump’s inspired attack, she argues, our democracy experienced “the greatest stress of our lifetime.”

As Tribune-Herald letter writer Kyle Dupree expressed it, perhaps a little hyperbolically, “The 45th president is the only man in the history of the world that had a failed coup attempt and is not in exile, in jail or executed.”

So, yes. Trump being reelected is a nightmare of the first order.

But now an important conclusion: to provide reasons why Trump is such a threat to our democratic way of life and is, thus, such a nightmare does not, contrary to Hardcastle’s claim, show “contempt for conservative views.” Indeed, one would be hard pressed to find anyone more politically conservative then Republican Senator Liz Cheney; nor could one find a person who views the reelection of Trump a greater nightmare than she. In fact, she believes that Trump poses such a “grave threat and risk to our republic” that she intends to be part of a “broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents” to beat him.

Far from having “contempt for those who have conservative views” I believe in the importance of a strong two-party system is this country. Both Democrats and Republicans are needed to critique the views of the other and, hopefully, at times to reach bipartisan compromises. I am a member of the Democratic Party, but one of my dearest friends going all the way back to what we then called grammar school is a highly intelligent, conservative Republican. Far from having contempt for him or his views, he has taught me much in our political discussions.

So, it is not conservative political views that are the source of my and others’ nightmares, it is Trump himself. It is Trump’s demeaning, irresponsible personal behavior and his ongoing threat to democracy that is the source of our nightmare.