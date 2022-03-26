Robert Baird: Thinking about human desires, and Vladimir Putin

My son Rob does not seem to read books anymore. He hears them. He listens to them while he is walking his dog, riding his bicycle or exercising in some other way.

He is very eclectic in his “hearing.” Recently he told me that he was listening to a 2015 biography of Vladimir Putin. That led me to get a copy, into which I am now well on the way. Reading about the rise and reign of Putin has caused me to begin to think about Putin’s desires, and that has led me to thinking about human desires in general.

Sometimes a philosopher comes along and introduces a way of thinking about a matter that is helpful. That was true of Princeton professor Harry Frankfurt in a 1971 journal article in which he distinguished between first and second order desires.

Very roughly, a (first order) desire is the desire for something and a (second order) desire is the desire not to have that (first order) desire. For example, the desire to smoke a cigarette is a (first order) desire. The desire not to have the desire to smoke that cigarette is a (second order) desire. As a former smoker I can remember during my “quitting” days when I strongly desired a cigarette. But guided by health concerns, I also remember that I had the desire not to have that desire, the desire not to desire a cigarette. Over time the (second order) desire won out. I now no longer have the (first order) desire for a smoke.

Indeed, this capacity for (second order) desires, desires not to have some of our (first order) desires, seem to be a uniquely human ability. Our two dogs, Plato and Willie, had strong desires to catch the squirrels in our back yard. I am rather sure that they did not have (second order) desires (growing out of health concerns about what would have happened to them had they actually caught one of those squirrels) not to have those (first order) desires to catch the squirrels.

In fact, this human capacity for (second order) desires is one way to think about moral education. When a child (or an adult) expresses a selfish desire, we hope to instill in the child (or the adult) a desire not to have selfish desires; that is, to be willing to share and to think of the well-being of others. This just is the attempt to introduce a (second order) desire not to have selfish (first order) desires — and the further hope that the (second order) desire will become a (first order) desire, a (first order) desire to be kind and gracious and considerate.

The neuroscientist Antonio Damasio introduces a similar way to think about all of this. He points out that human beings (unlike other animals) have a unique capacity. We not only have feelings, we also have feelings about our feelings.

We feel good about some of our feelings. We feel good, for example, about our feelings of compassion. We also feel bad about some of our feelings. We feel bad, at times, about our feelings of anger, envy and pride. This remarkable capacity to have feelings about our feelings gives rise to the possibility of managing those feelings. And we are again into the moral realm of discouraging some feelings and encouraging others. This is complicated, of course, because there are times when negative feelings, feelings of anger for example, are appropriate and ought not to be discouraged.

At any rate, the point is that we humans have this valuable ability to be reflective, to think about ourselves, to think about the kind of person we want to be. In the words of Frankfurt, we have (second order) desires about our (first order) desires. In the language of Damasio, we have feelings about our feelings.

And this brings me back to Vladimir Putin. When he got married in 1983 at the age of 31, he and his wife, Lyudmila, went on their honeymoon. Can you believe it? They honeymooned in Ukraine. First stop: Kyiv. Does he ever pause to remember that? If so, I wonder if that memory comes close to giving birth to a (second order) desire not to have some of his brutal (first order) desires. I wonder if that memory ever gives birth to feeling bad about his feelings of anger and despair over the loss of a Soviet empire long gone?

Not just wondering, but hoping. But alas, no evidence at all, none at all, that that is the case. And so the world is a sadder place.

Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.