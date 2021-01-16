Robert Baird: Truth, Trump and the current political firestorm

The first possibility is a shocking one, but it has to be considered especially with regard to Trump himself. An individual may arrive at the point where he or she believes that believing something to be true makes it true. Maybe that is the situation with Donald Trump. Maybe he actually believes, contrary to the evidence, that he won, and maybe the very act of believing has made his victory true in his own mind. We call such people delusional. He actually laid the groundwork for that delusion even before the election took place by maintaining that the only way he could lose was if the election were stolen from him.

But there is another possible explanation for this public refusal to acknowledge the truth that Biden won. In the early days of Western philosophy, during the time of Socrates and Plato, there were some traveling teachers called sophists. Clever debaters, they could win in debate no matter which side they took. It was not that they did not know the truth, rather it was that the truth was beside the point; winning debates was the point. They were the bane of Socrates and Plato, for whom “truth” was of ultimate importance.

So what about Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley? What about our own Pete Sessions? In the face of all of the evidence that there was no fraud, in the face of court case after court case denying evidence of fraud, why were they challenging the results of the election?