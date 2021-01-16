Robert Baird: Truth, Trump and the current political firestorm

President Trump’s first lie was silly: “It was the greatest crowd in inauguration history.” His last lie cost lives: “The election was stolen from me.” The violence to which this lie gave birth also cost him a second impeachment.
To believe that there is such a thing as “truth” is to believe in an objective reality outside of our individual selves to which we have access. As a nation we cannot thrive well without believing that — without believing in “truth.”
In the academic year 1966-67, while completing my graduate work at Emory University, I was also teaching at a small private college in Atlanta. This was the sixties; among students and some faculty there was much drug use, especially marijuana and LSD. A young colleague with whom I had frequent philosophical conversations was very much into LSD and kept encouraging me to experience the “insights,” as he put it, of an LSD high.
Already married and with two children, I feared jeopardizing my family and career by getting arrested for drug use, so I persisted in saying “no.” One day in conversation with him, he uttered two sentences that were clearly contradictory. I cannot remember what they were, but it would be like arguing that the earth is flat and that the earth is a sphere and that both statements are true. When I pointed out the contradiction, he responded: “Bob, if you would just get high on LSD you would come to see that contradictories can both be true.”
My immediate thought was that to claim that contradictories can both be true is to empty “truth” of any meaning. And if “truth” has lost its meaning then conversation completely breaks down. There is no more need to keep on talking. If there is no such thing as “truth,” then discussion, disagreements, arguments have no goal.
How does this relate to our current political firestorm?
Consider Sen. Lindsey Graham’s remarks to his colleagues on the night of the Trump supporters’ invasion of the United States Capitol. I choose Graham for the obvious reason that he has been arguably the Senator most supportive of Trump during his presidency. But on the night in question Graham took strong issue with those who falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from Trump. After order had been restored and the Senate reconvened, Graham took the floor. “They [the proponents of fraud] said there’s 66,000 people under 18 who voted. How many people believe that? I asked, give me 10. Hadn’t got 1. They said 8,000 felons in prison in Arizona voted. Give me 10. Hadn’t got 1.”
When it has been demonstrated and demonstrated again that there was no fraud, when the evidence has shown and shown repeatedly that Joe Biden won, how do we account for Trump and Trump followers who refuse to accept the evidence, who continue to maintain that the election was stolen, who continue to challenge the results? Two possibilities, two explanations occur to me.
The first possibility is a shocking one, but it has to be considered especially with regard to Trump himself. An individual may arrive at the point where he or she believes that believing something to be true makes it true. Maybe that is the situation with Donald Trump. Maybe he actually believes, contrary to the evidence, that he won, and maybe the very act of believing has made his victory true in his own mind. We call such people delusional. He actually laid the groundwork for that delusion even before the election took place by maintaining that the only way he could lose was if the election were stolen from him.
But there is another possible explanation for this public refusal to acknowledge the truth that Biden won. In the early days of Western philosophy, during the time of Socrates and Plato, there were some traveling teachers called sophists. Clever debaters, they could win in debate no matter which side they took. It was not that they did not know the truth, rather it was that the truth was beside the point; winning debates was the point. They were the bane of Socrates and Plato, for whom “truth” was of ultimate importance.
So what about Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley? What about our own Pete Sessions? In the face of all of the evidence that there was no fraud, in the face of court case after court case denying evidence of fraud, why were they challenging the results of the election?
They had to know that Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, had publicly announced that the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no voter fraud that could change the outcome of the election. They had to know that the election had been called the “most secure in American history” by organizations under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security. So, what motivated Cruz, Hawley and Sessions?
On the terrible night in question, Sen. Mitt Romney suggested an answer: personal ambition taking precedence over truth. Cruz, Hawley and Sessions appear to be 21st century sophists for whom winning the debate (in this case securing the support of Trump die-hards) is taking precedence over commitment to the truth.
Too much of that cynical pursuit of political power over reverence for the truth and all the verbal “God Bless Americas” are not going to enable us to thrive well as a nation. A moment in which our president has been impeached twice certainly suggests that we are not now thriving well. Or just maybe the fact that the president’s big lie, supported by some of his followers, has not won out is itself a significant form of thriving well in the midst of the firestorm.
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University.
