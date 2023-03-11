Before describing the “trolley problem,” I should note that the moral dilemma it poses has elicited a variety of responses. Michael Sandel, professor of philosophy at Harvard University, began a course in political philosophy with the problem. His introduction was made available online and went viral. A few find the trolley problem sufficiently puzzling to conclude that some ethical dilemmas simply cannot be solved. Others find the problem amusing, and refer to the extensive arguments over the matter as trolleyology. Kwame Appiah, professor of philosophy at Princeton University, says that “the growing body of hair-splitting commentary on the problem makes the Talmud look like Cliff Notes.”

The problem was originally posed by the British philosopher Philippa Foot (1920-2010) and was further developed by the American philosopher Judith Thompson (1929-2020). Here is Foot’s formulation: The driver of a runaway trolley, whose brakes have failed, knows that if he stays on course, he will hit and kill five workers (who do not see the trolley and cannot be warned), or he can divert the trolley and kill a single individual working on a side track. What should the driver do? Foot thinks most would argue that the driver should divert the trolley, killing the one, saving the five. That was certainly the response of most of Sandel’s Harvard students. Morally, it is a consequentialist calculation: killing the innocent one will produce less harm, less pain, than killing the innocent five.

But then, Foot asks a second question. Slightly altered, here it is. How does diverting the trolley and killing the one to save the five differ from an emergency room physician letting die a seriously injured person who with effort could be saved, extracting five of his body parts, and implanting them in five patients who otherwise would die? In both instances, an innocent person dies in order to save five. But surely the two cases differ. Specifying the difference is the moral challenge.

Years later, Judith Thompson tinkered with the details of the problem by putting the responsibility directly on the reader. In this case, the public is aware of the out-of-control trolley. Unlike the driver, YOU see that the trolley’s staying on course will hit and kill five, but diverting to a side track would kill only one. YOU have no professional responsibility to do anything. But YOU do have access to a diverting switch. What should YOU do? Nothing? Let the trolley kill the five? Divert the trolley and kill the one? Or even more dramatically, asks Thompson, what if there is a very large person standing by and the only chance of diverting the trolley and saving the five is for YOU to push the person in front of the trolley, an act (for the sake of the conundrum) sufficient to impede the trolley? Surely, even if such a thing were possible that would be immoral. But how does this differ from YOU throwing the switch, diverting the trolley, and killing the innocent one on the side track? In both cases your action kills one innocent individual to save five. Some see this as a silly addendum. Forget morality, pushing such a man would clearly be illegal. But for YOU, having no connection to the trolley company, throwing the switch might also be illegal. In fact, in a small book wholly dedicated to the trolley problem, author Thomas Cathcart imagines a Ms. Jones who was honored by the city of San Francisco for her bravery and quick-wittedness in throwing such a switch, thus saving the lives of five individuals, but also killing another. A few months later, however, she was indicted by a grand jury for illegally “playing the role of God” in deciding which citizens should live and which should die.

And let’s complicate matters further. Suppose the one on the side track is your spouse, your brother or sister, your son or daughter? Don’t we have moral obligations to family that we don’t have to non-family? As you see, the trolley problem gets morally messy, and it is easy to understand why some get frustrated with the whole matter, arguing that the situations described are too extreme to be of value.

The truth is, however, the simplistically extreme nature of the situations described does bring into focus several important moral matters. Here, however, I will pursue only one. Moral situations do arise in which every alternative involves tragic consequences. Let me illustrate this in a way that makes clear that the trolley dilemma, at least in this respect, gets matters right.

At some point in college, I began to think hard about the United States dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. The horror of what was unleashed, the death of and maiming of so many innocent people, led me at the time to conclude that President Truman’s decision was immoral. At home on holiday, I expressed this view. My mother, normally so thoroughly apolitical, startled me. She, too, had thought hard about the matter. She defended the bombing, arguing that the option of American troops invading Japan would have cost even more lives, including, of course, many American lives, which was very much on her mind (two of her nephews, much older cousins of mine, were on ships in the Pacific in 1945 poised for the invasion).

Fast-forward sixty years. A Waco friend said to me that “the happiest day of his life” was when he heard that the United States had dropped the bombs on Japan. He and his twin brother were an Army bazooka team fighting in Europe. As matters ended there, they were to be transferred to the Pacific. He and his brother had survived one theater of the war. He was deeply worried, at the time, about their being able to survive a second. Arguments such as my mother’s and personal vignettes such as his are poignant reminders that some moral decisions such as Truman’s inevitably have tragic consequences. The trolley problem gets this right.

A more contemporary illustration: On Sept. 11, 2001, the crew and passengers of hijacked United Airlines Flight 93, having learned from cellphone calls to family and friends that planes had already crashed into the twin towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, choose, in effect, to “derail” the plane, surely knowing that that moral choice meant their own death (which seemed inevitable anyway), but it would save the lives of others. Again, the trolley dilemma is right: Some moral choices inevitably involve tragic consequences.

I have long admired the writings of the Russian born-British philosopher Isaiah Berlin (1909-1997). It has been said, correctly I think, “that all of Berlin’s work is animated by a single idea of enormous subversive force.” That idea is this: Life is tragic in the sense that it inevitably presents us with a conflict of values. Sometimes the choice is between two goods, not both of which can be realized. Sometimes the choice is between two awful possibilities, one of which must be realized. This latter inevitability is one of the sobering lessons of the trolley problem.

Thinking politically, the moral act of voting is sometimes a choice between two excellent candidates only one of whom, of course, can win, or two poor candidates. In the latter case, too many choosing not to vote because both candidates are bad can lead to the worst of the two winning. Tough choices with only bad consequences sometimes morally need to be made.