Robert Baird: Why such moral disagreement?

We have voted. Doing so was a moral act because our vote was a judgment about what kind of society we ought to have and which individuals are most likely to get us there. Elections make clear our ethical differences. In this case, the intensity of feelings going into the election and the emotions felt over the outcome of the election indicate the magnitude of those differences. Why such moral disagreement?

Consider the distinction between science and ethics. Scientists have an agreed upon procedure, the scientific method, for answering their questions. This is not to deny that there are continuing disagreements in science, for getting the evidence needed to answer scientific questions is not always easy. But, in fact, pursuing their method, scientists have achieved much agreement and marvelous results: everything from placing humans on the moon to producing vaccines for COVID-19.

Do philosopher s have a method for answering their moral questions? Well, yes and no. Ethicists have several proposals for arriving at moral truth, but as we shall see, there is no agreement on which method is best, and to frustrate matters further, individuals using the same method often reach different conclusions.

Here are a few examples of such methods. Whether we are conscious of it or not, they are methods all of us use from time to time in arriving at our moral/political decisions.

The method called utilitarianism maintains that what is right or wrong, good or bad, should be determined by examining the consequences of behavior. One ought to act so as to produce the greatest amount of good (variously thought of as pleasure, or happiness, or well-being, or flourishing) for the greatest number of people. Years ago I visited the Johnson Presidential Library in Austin. On one wall were printed a series of Johnson quotations. They were strongly utilitarian. The task of government, Johnson repeatedly argued, was to secure the greatest happiness for the greatest number.

Not so fast, other ethicists have cautioned. Moral decisions should be guided by the rules that have evolved over time by generations of thoughtful people. We shouldn’t steal even if some instance of stealing might produce more happiness. We should tell the truth, even if lying would produce more good. We should keep our promises, no matter what. Well-established rules, not consequences, should guide us.

Context matters

The Greek philosopher Aristotle (384-322 BCE), realizing that ethical matters were complex, believed that sometimes we ought to be guided by consequences, sometimes by rules. The situation matters. Context is everything. It is a matter of judgment. What are needed are the insights of wise and virtuous persons. I know it does sound a bit circular: What is good is what a good person would judge good. But, in fact, isn’t it the case that when faced with a moral dilemma, we often do seek the counsel of individuals we judge (there is that word again) to be morally wise? This is sometimes called “virtue ethics.” The right thing to do is what a wise person of virtuous character and habits would do.

I find appealing a view similar to what Aristotle had in mind. It’s called an “ideal observer” perspective. The moral thing to do is what would be chosen by an ideal observer, an ideal observer defined as one who is (1) fully informed, that is, aware of all the relevant facts; (2) emotionally sensitive and empathetic, that is, able to imagine the situation of the other; and (3) otherwise in a normal frame of mind — that is, not depressed or angry or grieving or high on drugs or drunk, for example. The value of this ethical method is that it provides guidance when making moral judgments. We should try to get at the facts (a serious issue in today’s world, where misleading conspiracy theories and other forms of misinformation abound), be sensitively aware and empathetically imaginative in trying to understand the situation of others, and make our judgments when in a peacefully reflective frame of mind.

One could, of course, think of the ideal observer as God, thus introducing religion as the proper source of morality. Proponents of this ethical method have argued that you cannot have moral laws without a proper moral lawgiver, and that would be God. What should we do morally? Whatever is in accord with the will of God. Some version of the golden rule appears in every major religious tradition. It is as if “always do unto others as you would have then do unto you” is the proper moral method because it captures God’s will.

Human fallibility

So, science has one method. Ethics has many. As a result, making moral judgments is precisely that, making judgments — making judgments about which method seems most appropriate at the time, and then the judgment about what that method directs us to do. And weighing heavily on the whole moral project is the issue of human fallibility.

Suppose, for example, we decide that the proper ethical method is the ideal observer point of view, or seeking to do the will of God. We can never know with certainty what the ideal observer would choose or what God wills. It is going to be a matter of judgment, and judgment is shaped by experiences, and experiences vary dramatically.

This leaves us in a tough situation. From issues ranging from abortion to gun control to what to teach students about the history of race relations in this country (and putting it all together, deciding which candidates to vote for), we differ. But notice: When we differ, we do so because we believe that there is moral truth, and that evidence and arguments count in getting at that truth. However, we simply do not have an infallible way of knowing that we have arrived at such truth. Our only option, then, if we are people of good faith (that is, honest) is to proceed with (1) humility about our own conclusions; (2) patience with and goodwill toward those who have drawn different conclusions (so easy to say, so hard to do, especially if you believe that the opposition is not acting in good faith); and (3) a determination to hold on to our own position when we think, after careful thought, that we are right, but a willingness to change our minds when evidence and arguments justify doing so.

In the moral realm, this is the best we can do.