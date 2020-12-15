Robert Earley: Caregivers will lead the way in 2021

In 2020 we faced fears we never knew we had, missed out on hugs and birthday cake and cozy dinner dates. I know in my house there were way too many Thanksgiving leftovers and empty seats at the table. For others I know, those empty seats will never be filled again because this terrible virus took away a piece of their hearts forever.

My greatest hope is that the change this year has brought becomes truly transformative for us in the year ahead. What we’ve gone through and all we’ve done must matter. I have seen an amazing level of courage in the 7,200 people I work with at JPS, Tarrant County’s public hospital system, who every day put their personal fear second to the need to care for others. But those heroes are still human, with families to care for and groceries to pick up and a life to balance, and they are no more immune than any of us right now. More than 600 of my coworkers have gotten sick, recovered and come back to care for the very next person in need, who may be sick from COVID-19 like they were or something completely different. These brave caregivers are not just at JPS, but at hospitals and medical centers across Texas, working together to provide this community with a health care network that residents should and can be proud of.