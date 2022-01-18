Robert F. Grayboyes, Brent Skorup: Planepooling — Reinventing regional air travel

It’s been said that in the Southeastern United States, whether your soul is headed for Heaven or Hell, it will have to change planes in Charlotte or Atlanta. Thus is the notoriety of commercial aviation’s hub-and-spoke system. Regional flights often require you to fly through a hub — and it’s often faster to just go by automobile — and make it easier to just stay home. This may change with what we call “planepooling,” and the idea’s time may be fast approaching.

Planepooling is like carpooling in the sky. Uber’s app has offered a service called UberPool (mostly suspended during COVID-19). You hit the cellphone app, a car arrives, perhaps with another passenger already in the car when you get in. Perhaps he picks another passenger up along the way and, eventually, drops you off where you’re headed. It takes a bit longer than a regular Uber, but sharing your ride and relenting a few minutes on speed lowers your fare. Now, let’s adapt this idea to flying.