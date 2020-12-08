Robert Graboyes: Toward a different health care debate

In 2010, Republicans opposed the ACA’s guaranteed issue-plus-community rating out of fear that such a policy would destabilize existing insurance markets (as had happened in several states).

They argued that forcing insurers to sell policies to people after they became sick was equivalent to requiring fire insurance companies to sell policies to people after their houses were already burning. There was also concern that the ACA was promising more care for more people without increasing the resources available to deliver on that promise.

But covering those with pre-existing conditions is now Republican mantra, and their differences with the Democrats are more about how to accomplish that rather than whether to do so. (Plus, with Joe Biden in the White House, undoing the ACA is off the table for four years.) The two parties may still think themselves far apart on health insurance policy, but their actions and rhetoric suggest otherwise.

For Monty Python fans, it’s now the People’s Front of Judea versus the Judean People’s Front.