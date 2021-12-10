Robert Graboyes: Wokeness infects American medicine

AHE insists that doctors abandon hundreds of common English words and phrases, substituting convoluted constructions drawn (by AHE’s admission) from critical race theory and intersectionality. Henceforth, sayeth AHE, an individual with, say, a genetic propensity toward diabetes is not “vulnerable” to the disease. Rather, his susceptibility to the illness is because he is “oppressed,” “made vulnerable” or “disenfranchised.” Some nefarious force made him susceptible to diabetes. AHE overtly rejects the notion that one’s health results in part from individual choices. Whatever ails you, some oppressor meant for it to happen to you.

Doctors are to memorize long lists of ponderous, politically correct circumlocutions. There are no minorities — only “minoritized” people. The obese are now “people with obesity.” Free clinics must be called something else because “free” is demeaning. Doctors can no longer combat cancer or fight a war on cancer because, heaven forfend, the words “war” and “combat” imply violence and might send emotionally frail Americans reeling toward the fainting couches housed in their safe spaces.