Robert Hebner: Legislature’s fix of Texas grid is OK for today, not for tomorrow

The winter power outage of 2021 cost lives, caused hardship and taxed Texas resources. Now we’re in a summer that has already produced record heat in the Pacific Northwest. Texans could face a summer power failure on the heels of the winter failure.

New laws have just been adopted to avoid failure again. But is the problem solved? Not yet.

By analogy, if you teach your preschool daughter not to hit others on the playground, you are a good parent. But you know you are going to have to do much more good parenting in the years to come.

Similarly, with both the electric grid technology and the weather changing, today’s fixes are OK for today, but more will be needed.

The Legislature took a good first step. Lawmakers ignored pundits who filled the airwaves with theories about major flaws. They focused on the problem that occurred by mandating enhanced weatherization to reduce failure in extreme weather.

Now we need to shift our attention to the Public Utility Commission of Texas. We count on it to do the day-to-day “parenting” of the system.

The June scare about power shortages shows the importance of the commission. It can get to the root cause so the problem can be fixed.