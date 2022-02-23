Robert Pawlicki: Fear and prejudice drive our bail system

Most of us don’t think about bail. It only comes to mind when we hear of an egregious crime or a celebrity in court.

What happens if you’re the one arrested and must go before a judge? The judge hears the evidence and, if there is some probability of guilt, may decide to set bail, which will be returned to you when you arrive for trial.

If you are poor and unable to make bail, you can pay a bail bondsman a fee of 10 to 15 percent to cover the bail.

Let’s say that you, solid citizen that you are, and someone with a low-wage job are both brought to court for the same offense, and the judge sets bail at $5,000 for each of you. That means a $500 payment to a bail bondsman, which you pay easily, pleased that the amount is nominal. Your counterpart, who does not have $500, goes to jail.

When your trial dates arrive several months later, you are both found innocent. You go home, pleased with the outcome, having missed only a day or two of work. Your equally innocent counterpart who has spent these months in jail returns to a world in shambles — possibly no job, his family in debt because of income lost, marital discord and in some cases evicted from his home.