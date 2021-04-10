Robert Pawlicki: Racism wears many coats

An expanding sliver of white majority voters have responded to the message that people of color experience systemic disadvantages. The combination of these voters along with a high turnout of Black voters was a critical factor in the recent Democratic wins at the presidential and senatorial level in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Republican legislators, reacting to this outcome as well as responding to the dictates of the former president, have resorted to harsh, racist legislation. Their blunt instruments, however, may harm some of their own voters and certainly will stoke a strong and emotional response from their opponents. Progressive organizations and voting-rights groups are likely to react aggressively to the Republican legislation and use their actions as a branding mechanism.

A significant portion of Americans believes racism is called out unduly and is exaggerated. They cry that we need to ignore small slights and leave culture as it is. The same individuals may be surprised to learn that Blacks were excluded from the Civilian Conservation Corps and numerous other programs during the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration. That the GI Bill following World War II was a whites-only program. That minorities were widely not allowed to purchase new houses during the great explosion of homeownership in the middle and latter part of the last century. That illegal drug use is as common among whites as it is with Blacks and the war on drugs was and is decidedly racist. That mass incarceration overwhelmingly decimated Black men and many Black communities.