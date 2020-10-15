Robert Pawlicki: Trump supporters stubbornly loyal in class war

The coronavirus is “a good thing” the president said. He doesn’t like shaking hands with “disgusting” supporters.

That’s what Olivia Troye, the most recent former member of the Trump administration to turn on him, has reported. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. The president’s deep-felt identity rests on his wealth and superior status, the very opposite of most of his adoring supporters.

His has always been a message of the super wealthy looking contemptuously down.

Yet his appeal is based on class. An alluring apple hung in front of those fearful of further loss of their perceived place in the class hierarchy. “Make America Great Again” is a call to those struggling to reclaim that place.

Donald Trump’s been called a clown, an idiot, incompetent, unfit for the job. Nevertheless, he has a solid base of voting Americans who don’t seem to care. Most relish that their enemies belittle their president. They treasure the fact that those they consider responsible for their dismay are irritated.

The president’s response to a question from interviewer Chris Wallace, “How will you regard your years as president of the United States?” is a good illustration of another connection the president has with his voters, through his sense of martyrdom.