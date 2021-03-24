Robert Popovian, Wayne Winegarden: We need greater transparency to improve US health care system

It is well known that lack of transparency in health care has led to massive and inappropriate profiteering by all kinds of health care actors, to the detriment of the true payers: patients, employers and the government.

Without a transparent system, patients can be harmed when they decide to enroll in insurance plans that contain large deductibles or coinsurance payments, or insurance plans that institute policies like accumulators which keep them in a perpetual deductible phase. Such harm falls upon patients because they don’t know and can’t estimate in advance their out-of-pocket costs due to lack of transparency.

Transparency is also essential to ensure the intended outcomes of certain business practices meet the goals of the policy. For instance, what is the purpose of offering patients copay assistance for brand-name pharmaceuticals that have multi-source generic equivalents available in the marketplace? In a transparent marketplace, patients would understand when copay assistance programs help them and when purchasing the generic is the better option.