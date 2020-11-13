Robert Weinstein, Cory Franklin: A COVID vaccine is the end of the beginning

“This is not even the beginning of the end. But it is perhaps the end of the beginning.”

Dr. Robert A Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center and former chief of infectious diseases at Cook County Hospital. He was also the director of internal medicine at John Stroger Jr. Hospital. Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. The two worked together in Chicago during past flu outbreaks and the AIDS epidemic. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Dr. Robert A Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center and former chief of infectious diseases at Cook County Hospital. He was also the director of internal medicine at John Stroger Jr. Hospital. Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. The two worked together in Chicago during past flu outbreaks and the AIDS epidemic. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.