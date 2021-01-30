Robin Abcarian: When will Republicans learn that demonizing liberals as 'socialists' doesn't work?

They tried it with Barack Obama. Didn’t work. Tried it with Joe Biden. Didn’t work.

Will the Republican right ever understand that using phrases like “radical left” and “socialism” to tarnish Democratic candidates is a fear tactic that should be retired?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the bemittened democratic socialist from Vermont, was a front-runner in the Democratic presidential primaries for months, which should tell you something about how Americans feel about the label, particularly the younger Americans who were his most fervent supporters.

But that didn’t cause the right to reconsider.

In December, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was so profligate with the phrase “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” to describe her opponent that someone put together a compilation video showing her repeating it robotically at least 10 times in a single debate.

It’s almost too silly to call the centrist 78-year-old Biden a socialist, so Republicans are instead calling him “a hapless tool of the extreme left,” insisting he won’t be able to withstand the pressure from the radical likes of Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.