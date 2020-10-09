Rodney Brown: Delay in treatment can worsen heart attack outcomes

Although the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in major changes across almost every aspect of our lives, emergencies still take place. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States. However, hospitals around the world are reporting dramatic declines in the number of patients being treated for heart attacks.
In March 2020, TCTMD, the most comprehensive online resource in interventional cardiology, said COVID-19 was linked to a 38 percent drop in U.S. STEMIs, a very serious type of heart attack during which one of the heart’s major arteries is blocked. In Waco, cardiologists at Ascension Providence saw a similar trend.
Additionally, new data from a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association (AHA) found that more than 28 percent of adults experiencing a heart attack or stroke would rather stay at home than go to the hospital due to COVID-19 fears. Only about half of surveyed adults said they would call 911 first if they thought they were having a heart attack or stroke.
This unforeseen consequence of COVID-19 means some patients who suffer serious heart attacks are seeking help after significant heart damage may have taken place. If a STEMI is not addressed immediately, it can lead to severe heart muscle damage or even heart failure.
We want to ensure the public that local emergency departments are prepared to safely treat patients. For people experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, respiratory distress, mental health or other acute illness or injury, a hospital emergency department is still the safest, most appropriate place to get care.
If someone is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, difficulty breathing, or warning signs of a heart attack or stroke, they should not delay seeking care and should go directly to the emergency room or dial 911. Common heart attack signs and symptoms include pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back; nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain; shortness of breath; cold sweat; fatigue; lightheadedness or sudden dizziness.
Hospitals across Central Texas are equipped to safely protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19 while taking care of traumatic injuries and any other medical needs. At Ascension Providence, we’ve implemented a number of safety measures, including separate intake and care areas, waiting room distancing, staff screening, ongoing use of personal protective equipment, as well as extensive safety and sanitization protocols to ensure all patients are cared for in a protected environment. Ascension Providence continuously monitors guidance from the CDC and adjusts safety practices and safeguards accordingly.
Do not delay care. Staying home, ignoring symptoms and suffering out of fear of COVID-19 is a risk people shouldn’t take, as it could be fatal. Timely treatment is critically important for achieving the best outcomes and lessening the risk of complications.
Rodney Brown, M.D., F.A.C.C., is president of Waco Cardiology Associates and interventional cardiologist at Ascension Providence.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!