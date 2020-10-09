Rodney Brown: Delay in treatment can worsen heart attack outcomes

Although the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in major changes across almost every aspect of our lives, emergencies still take place. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States. However, hospitals around the world are reporting dramatic declines in the number of patients being treated for heart attacks.

In March 2020, TCTMD, the most comprehensive online resource in interventional cardiology, said COVID-19 was linked to a 38 percent drop in U.S. STEMIs, a very serious type of heart attack during which one of the heart’s major arteries is blocked. In Waco, cardiologists at Ascension Providence saw a similar trend.

Additionally, new data from a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association (AHA) found that more than 28 percent of adults experiencing a heart attack or stroke would rather stay at home than go to the hospital due to COVID-19 fears. Only about half of surveyed adults said they would call 911 first if they thought they were having a heart attack or stroke.